The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) is set for an action-packed Day 11 on February 4, with a high-voltage triple-header lined up at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, as teams battle for momentum in the decisive phase of the league, according to a release.

Faridabad Fighters vs Gurugram Gurus

The evening opens with Match 23 at 7:00 PM, where Faridabad Fighters take on Gurugram Gurus. Faridabad will be eager to convert their energy into points, while Gurugram Gurus, known for their aggressive and fearless approach, will look to dictate the tempo early with sharp raids and quick defensive transitions. Rohit Gulia, Faridabad Fighters player, shared ahead of the match, "We know we have nothing to lose now and know what's at stake now for other teams. The focus is on playing smart kabaddi and staying composed under pressure." Neeraj Narwal, Gurugram Guru's key player, added, "Our strength is intensity. We want to play the game in our style, and if we bring that from the first whistle, results will follow."

Bhiwani Bulls vs Karnal Kings

Match 24 at 8:00 PM features a compelling clash between the Bhiwani Bulls and the Karnal Kings. The Bulls will aim to stamp their authority with physical defending and attacking intent, while Karnal Kings will rely on structured gameplay and consistent raiding to gain the upper hand. Speaking before the contest, Devank Dalal, Bhiwani Bulls player, said, "The league can go anywhere in these two days. Every team is playing to be in the top, and we're ready for a tough fight. Every point matters at this stage." Surender Gill, Karnal Kings player, responded, "We want to end up on the top and play the knock-offs. The team is confident and focused on executing our plans on the mat."

Sonipat Stars vs Rohtak Royals

The night concludes with Match 25 at 9:00 PM, as Sonipat Stars face Rohtak Royals in a clash expected to test tactical discipline and nerve. Sonipat Stars will look to capitalise on home support, while Rohtak Royals aim to showcase their organised defence and calm approach in crunch moments. Ahead of the encounter, Naveen Duhiya, Sonipat Stars player, stated, "Playing at home gives us extra motivation. We're ready to give our best. We want the home crowd to cheer for us till the end of the league." Vijay Malik, Rohtak Royals' key player, added, "Our run in the league has been as per our expectations. We believe in our balance as a team. Staying patient will be the ke,y and we want to continue to be at the top of the table till the end."

With three crucial matches lined up, KCL Day 11 promises an evening filled with intensity, strategy, and high-quality kabaddi. (ANI)