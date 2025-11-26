Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced rewards for the Blind Women's T20 World Cup winners. State players will get Rs 10 lakh and a government job, while 13 players from other states will receive Rs 2 lakh each for their monumental achievement.

CM Announces Rewards and Government Jobs

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced rewards for the members of India's blind women's cricket team, who recently lifted the Blind Women's T20 World Cup. The CM said each player from Karnataka will receive a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, along with a government job, while players from other states will be awarded Rs 2 lakh each. A total of 13 non-Karnataka players in the squad will benefit from the announcement. Congratulating the team, Siddaramaiah said on X, "Congratulations to the members of India's blind women's cricket team, the World Cup winners, and best wishes that their future sporting life be filled with such successes."

He also highlighted the contribution of the team's captain, Deepika, who hails from Shira in Tumakuru district. "Each of the cricketing talents from Karnataka will be provided with a cash prize of ten lakh rupees along with a government job. Similarly, players representing other states in the Indian team will be given a cash prize of 2 lakh rupees each. As a result, the 13 players from other states in the team will each receive a cash prize of 2 lakh rupees," he added.

India's Dominant Final Performance

Talking about the match, India restricted Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs after opting to field first. Indian batters didn't break a sweat while chasing a 115-run target. They scored 100 runs in the first 10 overs, ensuring there was no more threat. Opener Phula Saren smashed 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries, whereas Karuna K played a fiery knock of 27-ball 42 as India reached the target in the 13th over.

Undefeated Tournament Run

Saren was adjudged Player of the Match for a match-winning innings. It is a monumental achievement for the India Blind women's cricket team as they remained undefeated throughout the tournament to lift the prestigious title. India won their opening game against Sri Lanka, followed by a 57-run win over Australia after failing to chase down the target of 293. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, they thrashed Australia by nine wickets and sealed the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal. (ANI)