James Milner has retired at 40 after 24 Premier League seasons, ending with a record 658 appearances. The former Leeds prodigy won titles with Manchester City and Liverpool, plus a Champions League, leaving a lasting legacy.

Former England midfielder James Milner has announced his retirement from football at the age of 40 after 24 seasons in the Premier League.

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The Brighton player began his career at boyhood club Leeds and went on to win three Premier League titles -- two with Manchester City and one with Liverpool, where he also won the Champions League.

Milner broke the record for the most Premier League appearances this season, ending his career with a total of 658 games.

"After 24 seasons in the Premier League, it feels like the right time to bring an end to my playing career," he said in an Instagram post on Monday.

"From making my debut for Leeds, who I supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League's youngest scorer, I could never have dreamed of the journey I've been on."

Milner, then with Leeds, became the Premier League's youngest goalscorer in 2002, aged 16 years and 356 days.

The record has since been broken by James Vaughan and Max Dowman.

Milner had spells at Newcastle and Aston Villa before joining City in 2010, where he won two Premier League titles among other silverware.

He moved to Liverpool in 2015, winning a third Premier League crown, and was part of Jurgen Klopp's Champions League-winning side in 2019.

Milner joined Brighton on a free transfer in 2023 and surpassed Gareth Barry's previous Premier League appearance record of 653 games in February.

On the international stage, he won 61 caps for England, making a total of 964 appearances for club and country.

"I've been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country, England, at two European Championships and two World Cups," Milner wrote.

“But more than anything, it's the people and friendships I've made throughout the game that I'll cherish forever.”

© Agence France-Presse