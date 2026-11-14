Odisha hosts the 2026 Asia Rugby Emirates Under-20 Sevens Championship at Kalinga Stadium. The two-day international event features 17 teams from 10 nations, marking the sport's return to the state after an eight-year hiatus.

Kalinga Stadium to Host Asia Rugby Under 20 Sevens Championship 2026

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), November 14 (ANI): Odisha is set to host the Asia Rugby Emirates Under-20 Sevens Championship 2026 at the Kalinga Stadium, bringing together 10 teams featuring men's and women's squads for the two-day international tournament. Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj expressed happiness over the state hosting the championship after an eight-year gap and highlighted the participation of eight players from Odisha in the tournament.

"It is a matter of great joy for us that, after eight years, we are set to host the Asia Rugby Emirates U-20 Championship 2026. Over the next two days, an event will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, featuring international participation from 10 teams—comprising both men's and women's squads. It is particularly heartening that Odisha is hosting this tournament, with eight players from Odisha participating in the squad," Suraj told reporters. He also said the state was planning to include rugby in the CM Trophy as part of its talent-scouting initiative.

Asia Rugby Competition Manager and Under-20 Tournament Director Ghaith Jalajel highlighted the importance of the championship in developing young players and creating a pathway for them to represent their national teams at the senior international level. "The Asia Rugby Emirates Under-20 Sevens Championship is an important pathway competition for Asia Rugby. It bridges the gap between age-grade competition and the senior competition. In Asia Rugby, you have a strong Sevens Trophy and Sevens Series competition that happens annually. We have an Under-18s age-grade competition, and the Under-20s bridge that gap and provide a pathway for young athletes who want to play for their national teams to play at this level, which helps them take the step up to the international level," Jalajel told reporters.

Rugby India Secretary General Gerald Prabhu also underlined Odisha's contribution to the development of the sport in the country, describing the Under-20 competition as important for the future of Indian rugby. "It is significant for Indian Rugby and for Odisha. For us, you know, our heart lies in Odisha because Odisha has always contributed to Rugby India in many ways by providing players, and almost everybody knows about rugby in Odisha," Prabhu said.

The tournament will bring together 17 teams from 10 nations across Asia, with 10 teams competing in the men’s competition and seven in the women’s competition. The participating nations are India, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei, Nepal and Jordan.