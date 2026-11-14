Haryana Thunders honored several Indian wrestlers, including world champion Manisha Bhanwala, with cash prizes at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium to celebrate their international achievements and support emerging athletic talent in India.

Haryana Thunders Honours Indian Wrestlers for International Success

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Haryana Thunders felicitated Indian wrestlers who brought laurels to the country at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium on Friday. The initiative reflects the franchise's continued commitment to recognising, encouraging and supporting wrestling talent.

The athletes were honoured for their performances at the international competition and presented with cash prizes in recognition of their achievements, according to a release. Manisha Bhanwala headlined the list of honourees after clinching the gold medal and being crowned world champion. Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi were felicitated for winning silver medals, while Tanu Sharma received recognition for her bronze-medal performance.

Through such initiatives, Haryana Thunders aims to support athletes beyond the competition mat by acknowledging their achievements and encouraging them to pursue bigger goals. The franchise has continued to focus on providing a platform for emerging wrestlers, recognising their hard work and contributing to the growth of wrestling talent in the country.

Lauding the wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh said, “The achievements of these athletes are a matter of great pride for Indian wrestling. Their dedication, discipline and hard work have helped them reach the international podium. As the saying goes, ‘Champions hi Champions ki kadar karte hain,’ and it is encouraging to see Haryana Thunders come forward to recognise and support these athletes. Such initiatives motivate wrestlers and send a positive message to young talent that their efforts and achievements are valued.”

Manisha Bhanwala said, “It feels great to be recognised for the hard work and effort that goes into winning a medal at the international level. Winning gold and becoming a world champion has been a special achievement for me. I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

The felicitation ceremony, held alongside the Commonwealth Championship trials, underlined Haryana Thunders' commitment to encouraging athletes and contributing to the development of wrestling. By celebrating achievements and extending support to performers, the franchise aims to play an active role in nurturing the next generation of wrestling talent. (ANI)