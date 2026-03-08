Mohammad Kaif believes India faces a 'tough call' over Abhishek Sharma's inclusion for the T20 WC final vs New Zealand due to his poor form. Kaif highlights the dilemma of persisting with him or opting for a replacement like Rinku Singh.

Kaif on Abhishek Sharma's selection for final

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that the Indian team management must take a "tough" selection decision regarding World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

Kaif expressed his views on the social media platform X, suggesting that the team management must take a "tough call" on whether to persist with Abhishek despite his recent struggles with form or bring in another option for the high-stakes clash.

With 89 runs in seven innings in this tournament, including a half-century against Zimbabwe, Abhishek Sharma is struggling to find rhythm in the ongoing tournament.

The Kohli vs Rinku dilemma

"Team management has to take a tough call on Abhishek Sharma. Some say he should play today since an out-of-form Kohli won the final for India last time. But then Kohli is the king of ICC events. Some say he should be replaced by Rinku, who, like Sanju Samson, can make a grand comeback. DUVIDHA!!!" Mohammad Kaif wrote on X.

Road to the Final

Coming to both teams' T20 WC 2026 campaigns, India and New Zealand took different routes to the T20 World Cup 2026 final. New Zealand recovered from group-stage losses to South Africa and England to dominate the semifinals, chasing down 170 against South Africa with a nine-wicket win in 12.5 overs, highlighted by Finn Allen's 33-ball century--the fastest in T20 World Cup history.

India, unbeaten in the group stage except for a Super 8s loss to South Africa, secured a thrilling seven-run semi-final win over England, after posting 253/7 in the first innings of the match.

While New Zealand have historically never lost to India in T20 World Cups (2007, 2016, 2021), India's recent 4-1 T20I series win over the Blackcaps in India gives the hosts the momentum heading into the final. (ANI)