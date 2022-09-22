Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justice L Nageswara Rao appointed by Supreme Court for IOA constitution amendment

    Anil Khanna stepped down as the interim chief of IOA on Wednesday after IOC's warning. Meanwhile, Supreme Court appointed Justice L Nageswara Rao on Thursday for the IOA's constitution amendment.

    The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday appointed former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao to amend the constitution of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and prepare the electoral college. Justice DY Chandrachud's bench said that the ex-top court judge would ensure a fair and development-oriented approach regarding the future of the Olympics in the nation. The apex court also asked Justice Rao to prepare a roadmap for the constitution amendment and carrying elections by December 15, 2022. It also consented to Rajeev Mehta, currently IOA's secretary general, and Adille Sumariwalla (IOA vice-president) to participate in the September 27 session with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

    "All logistical arrangements shall be made available to Justice Rao by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and to be reimbursed by IOA," said Justice Hima Kohli's bench. The IOC, on September 8, had warned IOA to "resolve its governance issues" and conduct elections by December, while failing upon which the world sports body will be forced to issue a ban on India.

    ALSO READ: Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC after resigning as IOA acting president

    The executive board of the IOC, which met in Lausanne, also decided against recognising any "acting/interim president" following the ouster of Narinder Batra as the IOA chief. Also, it stated that it would deal with secretary general Rajeev Mehta as the principal contact point.

    (With inputs from PTI)

