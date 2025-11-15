The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team has arrived in Chennai for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025. The two-time champions, coached by PR Sreejesh and captained by Rohit, aim to replicate their 2016 home victory.

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team touched down in Chennai on Saturday ahead of the much-anticipated FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10, as per a release from Hockey India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Confident Colts Aim for Third Title

India, two-time Junior World Cup Champions, will look to capitalise on home advantage as they aim to reclaim the coveted title they last won in 2016 in Lucknow. The Indian team is grouped in Pool B along with Chile, Switzerland and Oman and will be coached by legendary former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and led by Rohit as the team's captain.

Extensive Preparations Boost Confidence

The India Colts are confident heading into the tournament after a strong performance in the recent Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia where they claimed the silver medal. In preparation for the tournament, the junior side competed against top international opponents earlier this year at the Four Nations Tournament in Berlin, followed by a European tour across Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. The squad has since undergone intensive training during their camps in Bengaluru and is now ready to put all their preparation to the test on the big stage.

Players Express Confidence on Home Soil

Upon arriving, captain Rohit stated, "We are very happy to arrive in Chennai for this prestigious tournament. We have been preparing for this moment for many months now and are excited and optimistic to compete against the world's best teams and give it our all on the field. Tamil Nadu has a great hockey culture so we are looking forward to playing here. I urge all the fans to come to the stadium and support us," as quoted from a release by Hockey India.

Teammate Amir Ali echoed the sentiment and said, "It is an honour to play the World Cup on home soil. Almost a decade ago, India won the World Cup as the host nation and we will try our best to repeat history in Chennai. The team is very confident with the way we have prepared for this tournament and we will continue our training here and ensure we are fully ready for the challenges ahead."

India's Pool B Schedule

India will play their first match against Chile on November 28, followed by Pool matches against Oman and Switzerland on November 29 and December 2, respectively. (ANI)