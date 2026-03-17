The 2nd JSW Indian Open squash tournament starts in Mumbai, a PSA Copper event with Indian stars like Anahat Singh and Ramit Tandon competing against an international field for ranking points and the title at the CCI Brabourne Stadium.

The stage is set for five days of high-intensity squash as the second edition of the JSW Indian Open gets underway tomorrow at the iconic CCI Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Featuring a strong mix of India's top players and international contenders, the tournament will see 30 matches played across the men's and women's draws as players battle for PSA ranking points and the coveted title, according to a release.

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Recognised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and held under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), the JSW Indian Open is a PSA Copper event featuring equal prize money across both the men's and women's categories. The tournament continues to grow as an important platform for Indian players to compete against world-class opposition on home soil while gaining valuable competitive exposure.

Key Players to Watch

Much of the attention will be on top seed and defending champion Anahat Singh, who returns after a breakthrough year on the PSA Tour. She will be joined in the draw by leading Indian players Ramit Tandon, Veer Chotrani, Abhay Singh, and veteran Joshna Chinappa, all of whom will be looking to make a strong impact in front of the home crowd. The tournament also features a strong international field, including Yahya Elnawasnay, Nadien Elhammam, and Enora Villard, setting up several exciting matchups across both the men's and women's draws over the course of the week.

Player Perspectives

Ahead of the tournament, players Anahat Singh and Ramit Tandon shared their thoughts on the upcoming competition and the growing opportunities for Indian squash players to compete at home.

Speaking on the magnitude of the tournament, Ramit Tandon said, "Players really enjoy coming to India because of the culture and hospitality, and last year many players on the PSA Tour told me this was one of the best events of the year. The facilities provided at the tournament are exceptional and playing at home also brings a different kind of pressure with friends, family and Indian fans watching the action. The JSW Indian Open gives Indian players the chance to compete against the best and allows younger athletes to watch and learn from them."

Looking forward to the tournament, Anahat Singh added, "I had a strong training period in the build-up to the tournament, which has helped me focus on improving different areas of my game. Coming into this tournament, the idea is to stay consistent with what I have been working on in practice and approach every match with the same mindset. Playing at home in front of Indian fans is always special, and I am really looking forward to competing at the JSW Indian Open and giving it my best throughout the week. With squash set to be part of the next Olympic Games, tournaments like this are an important step as we continue working towards the bigger goal."

Path to the Olympics

With squash set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, tournaments such as the JSW Indian Open are playing an increasingly important role in strengthening the sport's competitive ecosystem in India by providing players with valuable opportunities to earn ranking points and gain international exposure.

Schedule and Broadcast Details

The action begins on March 18 with opening round matches in both the men's and women's draws. The second round and quarter-finals will take place on March 19 and March 20, respectively, before the semifinals on March 21. The tournament will culminate with the finals on Sunday, March 22.

The opening match is scheduled for 12:00 PM on March 18. Fans across the country can watch the tournament live on FanCode, the official streaming partner, while tickets for those wishing to witness the action live at CCI Brabourne Stadium are available on District. (ANI)