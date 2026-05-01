The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) appointed SJ Uplift for a seven-year partnership to develop the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League. The league will begin with six franchises, with SJ Uplift managing all operational and commercial aspects.

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced the appointment of SJ Uplift to develop the Jharkhand T20 Cricket League. The partnership will be for a period of seven years and will kickstart with the inaugural season featuring six franchises.

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Partnership Scope and Mandate

SJ Uplift will lead the Jharkhand Premier League with a full operational and commercial mandate, overseeing execution across all seasons. The role will include building and scaling the franchise ecosystem, driving strategic commercial partnerships across sponsorships and media rights, and shaping the league's brand development and intellectual property (IP) expansion.

Leadership on the New League

Ajay Nath Shahdeo, President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association, said, as quoted by a press release, "We are pleased to appoint SJ Uplift as we look to build a professionally structured T20 league for Jharkhand. Their expertise in executing franchise-led sports properties aligns with our vision to create a sustainable and well-organised cricket platform in the state."

Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director, SJ Uplift, said, "Being entrusted with this mandate by Jharkhand State Cricket Association is a significant step in our journey of building structured regional sports properties in India. Our focus will be on delivering a robust league framework with strong operational planning, franchise participation, and long-term sustainability."

SJ Uplift's Expertise

SJ Uplift has conceptualised and executed multiple leagues and tournaments across India, including the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), and will continue to focus on enabling scalable, franchise-led sports IPs and regional sports ecosystems. (ANI)