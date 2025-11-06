Hailee Steinfeld’s Bustle cover in a burgundy Ferragamo dress drew a fiery reaction from Josh Allen.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed his admiration for wife Hailee Steinfeld after the actress appeared on the cover of Bustle magazine in a sheer burgundy Ferragamo dress paired with Bvlgari jewelry. Steinfeld posted the look on Instagram, and Allen quickly reshared it on his story, adding heart‑on‑fire and hot face emojis.

In her interview with Thessaly La Force for Bustle, Hailee Steinfeld spoke candidly about her hopes of starting a family with Josh Allen. When asked about children, she replied, “Of course. I literally thank God every day that I found my person. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense.”

The actress also reflected on the challenges she faced during the 2023 SAG‑AFTRA strike, admitting she felt “lost and creatively stunted.” That period inspired her to launch her newsletter, Beau Society, which now reaches nearly 87,000 weekly readers on Substack. One of its most popular posts featured a Q&A with Allen on December 6.

Josh Allen has been equally vocal about his admiration for Hailee Steinfeld. In an ESPN interview last October, he described her as “an unbelievable, undeniable rockstar, in her work, in her life as a person.” He added, “She’s everything I need in my life.”

The couple married in May after dating for two years. During a June news conference, Allen praised Hailee Steinfeld for keeping him grounded, saying, “She makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

Hailee Steinfeld continues to balance her career with Allen’s demanding NFL schedule, which she described as “unpredictable” and “strict.”

In her latest Beau Society post, Steinfeld shared a throwback Halloween photo of herself and Josh Allen dressed as characters from the 1998 comedy The Waterboy. Allen portrayed Bobby Boucher, complete with khaki pants, flannel shirt, fishing vest, and backpack. Hailee Steinfeld dressed as Vicki Vallencourt, wearing a black crop top, denim skirt, and South Central Louisiana State University hat, holding a sign with the character’s memorable line: “Want me to kill them?”