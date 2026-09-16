Jos Buttler surpassed Rohit Sharma as the second-highest T20I run-scorer during England's win over Sri Lanka. Buttler scored 80, taking his tally to 4,292 runs. Babar Azam remains at the top. England won the match by 119 runs.

England's star wicketkeeper/batter Jos Buttler etched his name in the record books as he surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the second-highest run-scorer in T20 internationals. Buttler achieved the feat during England’s first T20I against Sri Lanka in Southampton on Tuesday, where the hosts secured a commanding 119-run victory.

England raced to 90/1 in the powerplay before Buttler took centre stage, bringing up a rapid half-century off just 29 balls. Buttler continued his assault alongside Harry Brook, with the pair adding a majestic 128-run stand for the second wicket. Buttler eventually departed for a commanding 80 off 44 balls, laying the platform for England’s imposing 254/4 in 20 overs.

Buttler Climbs T20I Run Charts

Buttler now has 4,292 runs in 161 T20I matches at an average of 34.33, including 2 hundreds and 29 fifties, moving past India’s Rohit Sharma, who finished with 4,231 runs, to become the second-highest run-scorer in men’s T20I history. Pakistan’s Babar Azam leads the charts with 4,596 runs in 145 matches at an average of 38.94, remaining the highest run-scorer in men’s T20I cricket.

England's Dominating Win

England has 13 wins in a row against Sri Lanka in T20Is now. And this was a complete no-contest. England posted a massive 254/4, powered by Brook’s unbeaten 114. Sri Lanka never really looked in the chase and were bowled out for 135 in 19 overs. Brook was named Player of the Match after his career-best T20I score.

Pietersen's Influence as Mentor

Kevin Pietersen’s influence on England’s white-ball setup is already beginning to show, after their commanding victory. Pietersen joined England’s squad earlier this month in a specialist mentor role, a position he will hold through to the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.