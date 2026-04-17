Indian golfer Pranavi Urs made a strong start with a bogey-free 3-under 70 in the Joburg Ladies Open first round, emerging as the top Indian performer. Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar were at 1-under 72, while others faced challenges.

Pranavi Urs Leads Indian Charge

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs got off to a flying start with a bogey free 3-under 70 in the first round of the Joburg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour. She was the best Indian of the five who are playing this week. She was Tied-22nd, but the first round was not yet complete at the Par-73 Randpark Golf Club, according to a press release.

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Mixed Fortunes for Other Indian Golfers

Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar ended the first round at 1-under 72 and were Tied-52nd, while Avani Prashanth struggled to 2-over 75, and Hitaashee Bakshi also had a disappointing day with 4-over 77. Both Avani and Hitaashee will need to shoot very low rounds to make the cut.

Tvesa was 4-under at one stage through the front nine but finished at 1-under 72 as he gave away a double bogey and a bogey towards the end on the 15th and the 16th holes.

Diksha had five birdies, three bogeys and a double in her round of 72.

French Trio and American Share Early Lead

The clubhouse lead was shared by Agathe Laisne of France, Brianna Navarossa of the US and Ariane Klotz of France, all of whom carded 7-under 66 each. Laura Beveridge of Scotland and Justice Bosio of Australia were tied for fourth at 6-under 67 each. (ANI)