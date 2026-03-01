Jammu and Kashmir made history by winning their first-ever Ranji Trophy title. Their final against multi-time champions Karnataka ended in a draw, with J&K securing the win on the basis of a first-innings lead.

In a proof of Indian domestic cricket's rich talent supply, support system and unpredictability, Jammu and Kashmir made history by securing their first-ever Ranji Trophy title after their title clash against multi-time champions Karnataka ended in a draw, letting J&K reach the pinnacle on basis of a first innings lead. A century from Shubham Pundir and another masterclass five-wicket haul by Aquib Nabi was at the centre as J&K fulfilled a dream that was long, long overdue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Since the days of J&K all-rounder Parvez Rasool becoming the first one from the region to represent Team India back in 2014, the rise of J&K cricket was slow, but steady, making its presence known further in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and in international cricket. The support of past Indian/domestic cricketers such as Irfan Pathan, Mithun Manhas and Sunil Joshi among several other administrative forces shaped talents like Umran Malik, Abdul Samad and Yudhvir Singh Charak, who made their mark in the IPL for several franchises. Now, with a historic Ranji Trophy season, several of J&K talents have put their names forward to don the Indian colours in future.

Standout Performers for J&K

Here are some standout performers for J&K in this Ranji season:

Aquib Nabi

-Aquib Nabi: The ultimate clutch-man for his side, ending up as the 'Player of the Tournament' with 60 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.56, including two four-fers and seven five-fors and best figures of 7/24. The 29-year-old, who gained nationwide fame with 44 wickets in just eight games, including six five-fors last season, upped the ante during the knockout stages. Be it the 12-fer in the quarterfinal against ex-champions Madhya Pradesh, or the nine wickets against two-time champions Bengal in semifinals or his five-for in the title clash, Nabi performed higher than already sky-high expectations, with several India/IPL/domestic stars like Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal a part of his wicket tally.

Abdul Samad

-Abdul Samad: The 24-year-old, who had so far made his name as a lower-order hitter in the IPL as a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), showed immense maturity, hunger for runs and consistency this season, proving himself as someone bigger, way beyond his IPL role to the masses binging on franchise cricket. Samad was his side's top-run-getter and overall eighth-highest, with 748 runs in 10 matches and 15 innings at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 69.00, including a century and five fifties. This also included crucial half-centuries in the semifinals and finals, 82 and 30* against Bengal and 61 and 32 against Karnataka. His century came against Hyderabad. Coming in at 95/3 in second innings, his 200-ball 125 secured J&K a massive 471 run lead, winning the game then and there and letting spinner Abid Mushtaq unleash his magic with a seven-fer that ended Hyderabad's innings at a sorry 190 runs.

Paras Dogra

-Paras Dogra: Good things take time and most importantly, tonnes of grind. Sounds cliched? Dogra lived this phrase for around 25 years since first appearing for Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket back in 2001/02. After a brief Pondicherry stint, Dogra came to J&K in 2024/25 season. He ended the season with 637 runs in 10 matches and 16 innings at an average of 42.46, striking two centuries and four fifties. During this tournament, he also became only the second player after Mumbai domestic giant Wasim Jaffer to complete 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs, chipping in half-centuries in semifinals and finals. The dance on dhols following the title win was not a dance, but a happy release, a satisfying moment of rest earned after 25 years of relentless hardwork for the 41-year-old. Paras might have not wore the Indian colours or been an IPL superstar, but his exploits have shown that the slightly lesser glamorous world of domestic cricket, often away from glitz, glamour and virality also produces legends just as worthy as the ones wearing India/IPL colours.

Qamran Iqbal

-Qamran Iqbal: The 24-year-old opener made it count in six opportunities he got, scoring 471 runs in 10 innings at an average of 58.87 and a strike rate of 60.69, with two centuries and two fifties. In the second innings during the final against Karnataka, he scored an unbeaten 160*, stretching J&K's lead to 633 runs and ending the match in a draw.

Abid Mushtaq

Abid Mushtaq: The spin all-rounder had a memorable outing, scoring 445 runs in 10 matches and 13 innings at an average of 37.08, with a century and fifty. He also picked up 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 31.20, with best figures of 7/68 coming against Hyderabad.