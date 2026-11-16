Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the ICC Chairman for a second term. Prominent figures, including Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul, and Mithali Raj, praised his leadership and dedication to the global growth of the sport.

Jay Shah Unanimously Reappointed as ICC Chairman for Second Term

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), President Mithun Manhas, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and several other cricketers congratulated Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman for a second consecutive term.

BCCI congratulated Shah on his unopposed reappointment for a second term as ICC Chair, wishing him continued success in taking cricket to greater heights globally. "Congratulations to Mr Jay Shah, who has been reappointed unopposed for a second term as ICC Chairman at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali. May you continue to achieve success in your endeavours and take cricket to greater heights across all spheres," BCCI wrote in an X post.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas extended his wishes to Shah on his re-election, praising his leadership, vision and contributions to cricket’s growth and global recognition. He also extended his best wishes for Shah’s second term, expressing confidence that he would take world cricket to greater heights.

Head coach Gambhir also congratulated Shah on his second term as ICC Chair, highlighting the trust in his leadership and wishing him success in taking cricket to greater heights.

Indian batter KL Rahul extended his congratulations to Jay Shah on his reappointment as ICC Chair, expressing his confidence in Shah’s leadership and optimism about cricket reaching greater heights under his continued tenure.

Former India captain and legendary batter Mithali Raj also congratulated Jay Shah on his reappointment as ICC Chair, praising his vision and commitment to expanding cricket globally and creating greater opportunities for the growth of women’s cricket.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh extended his best wishes to Jay Shah on his second term as ICC Chair, praising his passion and dedication to cricket while expressing hope that he would take the game to newer audiences and greater heights.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also extended his best wishes to Jay Shah on his second term as ICC Chair, expressing hope that he would continue expanding cricket’s global reach and introducing the sport to new audiences worldwide.

Shah's reappointment reflects the Board's confidence in his leadership and ensures continuity at a crucial juncture for international cricket, with global expansion, increasing fan engagement and commercial development remaining key priorities on the ICC's strategic agenda.