Indian boxer Jadumani Singh won silver in the 55kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. After losing to Australia's Jye Dixon in the final, Singh vowed to work harder, correct his mistakes, and aim for gold in his next major competition.

'Will Come Back Stronger for Gold': Jadumani Singh

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh vowed to work harder and come back stronger after clinching a silver medal in the men's 55kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, saying he would learn from his mistakes and target gold at his next major competition.

Speaking after the medal ceremony in Glasgow, Jadumani told ANI, "It feels really good; I'm very happy to have won a Silver medal in my first Commonwealth Games. Although I didn't achieve exactly what I wanted, I will focus even harder for the next competition and bring home the Gold. The plan is to head back and resume our training camp; I'll work on correcting the mistakes I made in this competition and improve further. I'd like to dedicate it to my uncle, the BFI, the SAI, and all of India, including our team coaches and the Army Sports Institute (ASI), where I've lived since childhood."

The Final Showdown

The 22-year-old from Manipur finished with silver after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon by a unanimous decision in a closely fought final on Saturday. After edging the opening round 3-2 with a strong finish, Jadumani found himself under pressure as Dixon levelled the contest by sweeping the second round 5-0 with effective counter-punching. The Australian maintained his composure in the final round, landing the cleaner shots to secure a unanimous verdict and the gold medal.

Journey to the Final

Despite the defeat, Jadumani's campaign was one of the standout performances by an Indian boxer in Glasgow. He opened with a dominant 5-0 victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen before defeating Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by another unanimous decision in the round of 16, a win he dedicated to the heroes of the Kargil War. The Indian then booked a medal with a flawless 5-0 win over Zambia's Mwengo Mwale in the quarter-finals before outclassing Namibia's Philip Haoseb by the same scoreline in the semi-finals to reach the gold-medal bout.

Parents Express Pride

Back home in Imphal, Jadumani's parents expressed pride in his achievement despite missing out on the top prize. His mother, Mandengbam Abem, said, "In today's game, I felt that he was a little weak in some areas. We were aiming for gold, but he will continue to work hard and improve."

His father, Mandengbam Milan Singh, added, "We do not feel any setback for not winning the gold medal. This silver medal in his first Commonwealth Games has made us satisfied, and it will give him an opportunity to work harder and prepare better for the future."

Jadumani's silver medal marked an impressive debut at the Commonwealth Games and added to India's boxing success in Glasgow, where the country continued to strengthen its medal tally with consistent performances across disciplines.