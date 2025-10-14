Japan secured their first-ever victory over Brazil in a friendly match, staging a remarkable second-half comeback to win 3-2 in Tokyo. After trailing 2-0, goals from Takumi Minamino, Keito Nakamura, and Ayase Ueda sealed the historic win.

Tokyo: Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told his players to celebrate their 3-2 friendly win over Brazil on Tuesday but warned it would paint a target on their backs at next year's World Cup.

Japan claimed their first win over Brazil after roaring back in the second half to stun Carlo Ancelotti's side in Tokyo.

Japan have never gone beyond the last 16 at a World Cup but Moriyasu has said they are aiming to lift the trophy in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They beat Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Moriyasu said their victory over Brazil will have been felt around the world.

"I want the players to celebrate this result but strong teams will pay us more attention from now on," he said.

"Beating top teams like Brazil in official competitions requires progress and caution and I want the players to build on the confidence they have got from today's result."

Luiz Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli scored as Brazil turned on the style in the opening 45 minutes, four days after thrashing South Korea 5-0 in Seoul.

But Japan hit back after the break with goals from Takumi Minamino, Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda sending the crowd of almost 45,000 wild.

It was Japan's first win over Brazil in 14 attempts.

"Beating Brazil can have a big impact on us going into the World Cup," said Nakamura.

"We still have games to play in November and March and we want to keep this going."

It was Brazil's second defeat since the Italian Ancelotti took over in May, following a 1-0 away loss to Bolivia in World Cup qualifying.

Ancelotti said his team needed better balance but vowed to continue experimenting with his line-up before the World Cup.

"We need to learn from the mistakes we made in the second half," said Ancelotti.

"I think the biggest problem was not having a good reaction to the first mistake."

- 'Not easy to beat Brazil' -

Ancelotti shuffled his line-up from the team that hammered South Korea, dropping goalscorers Estevao and Rodrygo to the bench along with Manchester United's Matheus Cunha.

Martinelli and Henrique came in to partner Vinicius Junior up front.

Japan were missing several injured regulars including Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

Brazil opened the scoring when a slick passing move sent Henrique clear and the Zenit St. Petersburg forward finished in style.

Martinelli made it two just minutes later when he smashed the ball past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki after Lucas Paqueta had found him with a clever chipped pass.

Japan pulled one back seven minutes into the second half when Minamino pounced on a loose ball by Fabricio Bruno and blasted it past Hugo Souza.

The hosts grabbed an equaliser when Nakamura turned in the ball at the back post, via a heavy deflection from the hapless Bruno.

Ueda then hit the crossbar before putting Japan in front a minute later with a bullet header.

Brazil tried to find a way back into the game but Japan dealt comfortably with their attacks and could have added to their own tally.

"It was a friendly but it's not easy to beat Brazil," said Moriyasu.

"Our players worked hard and we are trying every day to improve the level of the team.

“The players work for the team and for the country and they showed that today.”

