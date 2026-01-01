Ivory Coast topped Group F on goals scored after a comeback win over Gabon, while Cameroon beat Mozambique and Algeria finished with a flawless record. Sudan also advanced despite defeat, setting up blockbuster AFCON 2025 knockout ties.

Reigning champions Ivory Coast pipped Cameroon to top spot in their group after Algeria maintained their perfect record as the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations concluded on Wednesday.

The Ivorians and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon came into their last Group F matches with identical records, leaving open the possibility that a drawing of lots would be required to determine their final positions.

But in the end the Ivorians finished in first place in Group F on goals scored after coming from two goals down to beat already-eliminated Gabon 3-2 while Cameroon defeated Mozambique 2-1.

Both sides finished on seven points with Mozambique on three points and Gabon on one. Mozambique go through as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Ivory Coast found themselves two goals behind after just 21 minutes in Marrakesh, with Guelor Kanga pouncing on a handling error by goalkeeper Alban Lafont to put Gabon in front.

Los Angeles FC marksman Denis Bouanga then fired in Gabon's second, leaving Emerse Fae's team up against it.

However, Wilfried Zaha squared for Jean-Philippe Krasso to pull one back just before the interval and Aston Villa's Evann Guessand headed in an 84th-minute equaliser.

The stage was then set for youngster Bazoumana Toure to get the winner for the Elephants in injury time.

Looking to become the first nation since Egypt in 2010 to retain the AFCON title, they will now play Burkina Faso in the last 16 in Marrakesh next Tuesday.

In Agadir, a great strike by Geny Catamo gave Mozambique the lead midway through the first half but Cameroon were level before the half-hour mark.

Nene somehow turned the ball into his own net after initially managing to deflect Frank Magri's shot onto the post.

A superb 55th-minute strike by the young Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane then gave Cameroon the win.

Finishing second in the section means five-time champions Cameroon will play South Africa in the last 16 in Rabat on Sunday.

Hosts Morocco or outsiders Tanzania will face the winners of that tie in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile Mozambique, who are through to the knockout stage for the first time, will take on Nigeria next.

- Sudan beaten by Burkina Faso -

Two-time former champions Algeria completed the group stage with a perfect record as they beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in Rabat to finish with nine points from three games in Group E.

With Algeria already through as group winners and Equatorial Guinea eliminated, nothing was riding on the game in Morocco's capital.

A much-changed Algeria team were three goals to the good by half-time, with Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza all on target.

Emilio Nsue, top scorer at the last Cup of Nations, pulled one back for Equatorial Guinea early in the second half.

While Algeria play the Democratic Republic of Congo next, Burkina Faso will be waiting for Cameroon after the Stallions defeated Sudan 2-0 in Casablanca to finish second in the section.

Lassina Traore's early strike put Burkina Faso ahead at the Mohammed V Stadium before Algozoli Nooh missed a penalty for Sudan.

Arsene Kouassi, of French Ligue 1 side Lorient, sealed Burkina Faso's win late on.

Sudan finish third and have reached the AFCON knockout stages for just the second time since winning the trophy in 1970, despite the backdrop of a devastating war in the country between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

They will play much-fancied Senegal in the last 16 in Tangier on Saturday.

"It is good for everyone in Sudan and it is also good for the players as it is up to them to prove that they can play against a team like Senegal," said Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah.

"Senegal is a big football country and we will be sure to play a very good game."

Thursday and Friday are rest days at the Cup of Nations in Morocco before the knockout phase begins on Saturday.

© Agence France-Presse