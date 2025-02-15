'It's team game, not individuals': Ex-India captain on Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

Team India suffered a massive blow after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah would not be available for the Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury.

Former India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev shared his thoughts about the pacer Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 and its impact on the Men in Blue for the marquee event, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 09.

Team India suffered a massive blow after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed that Bumrah would not be available for the entire tournament due to back injury and Harshit Rana was included in the squad as his replacement. The announcement came a day before (12th February) the submission of the final squad to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Bumrah was also ruled out of the recently concluded ODI series against England. The pacer underwent rehabilitation and scans for his back injury. Despite the scan reports revealed nothing serious, but BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar decided not to include him in the squad as he did not want to take risk with his injury.

Speaking at the TATA Steel Golf prize distribution ceremony, Kapil Dev highlighted the injury concerns in the Indian team, stating that players playing cricket for 10 months a year has made injury much more common.

“The only thing that worries me is that if they play for 10 months a year, injuries will be much more common.” the 1983-World Cup winning captain said.

Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury on his back during the first innings of the Sydney Test and immediately rushed to the hospital for the scans. He did not come out to bowl in the second innings, which cost India significantly. During the squad announcement by Ajit Agarkar at the press conference, the chief selector stated that Bumrah was asked to off load for five weeks.

Kapil Dev on India’s impact without Jasprit Bumrah

Talking about the impact of Jasprit Bumrah’s absence on Team India for the Champions Trophy, Kapil Dev stated that cricket is a team game and not about an individual. He is confident of India lifting the Champions Trophy if they perform well as a team rather than relying on one individual.

"Why talk about someone who is not in the team? It’s a team game, and the team has to win, not individuals. This is not badminton, tennis, or golf; we are playing a team sport in the Champions Trophy. If we play as a team, we will definitely win.” former India captain further added.

The absence of Jasprit Bumrah at the Champions Trophy is a massive blow for India as he has been a reliable bowler in the ICC tournaments.

With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the marquee event, Mohammed Shami is the only experienced pacer in the squad. Shami returned to international cricket during the T20I series against England and is currently part of the ODI leg of the ongoing white-ball series. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are the two specialist pacers in the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah begins training at NCA

A day after he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, Jasprit Bumrah began hitting the gym as part of rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The timeline for his recovery and return to competitive cricket is not unknown, but the BCCI medical team is closely monitoring the progress. His participation at the IPL 2025 is doubtful until BCCI provides further clarity on his fitness.

This was not the first time Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of a major tournament due to back injury. He missed the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, IPL 2023, and WTC Final 2023.

