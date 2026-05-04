India's Ganemat Sekhon shot 70/75 to finish Day 1 just outside the top eight at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty. In the men's event, Mairaj Ahmad Khan finished the day with a score of 71, placing him 27th. Finals are scheduled for tomorrow.

India's Ganemat Sekhon shot 70 out of 75 targets to finish Day one just one point outside the top eight places in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun, which got underway on Monday at the Asanov Shooting Club in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chandigarh shooter, who won a silver in the same range three years back, was the best-placed Indian to book a spot in the top eight of the competition.

The remaining 50 targets of qualification and the finals for both women and men will be held tomorrow, a release said.

Men's Skeet Results

In the men's event, Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan started the first series with a perfect 25 and then shot 23 in each of the next two series to finish the first day on a score of 71, currently in 27th place.

Fellow Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka also shot a perfect 25 in his first series but managed only 23 and 21 in the next two rounds to complete the day on a score of 69.

The third Indian in the competition, National champion Gurjoat Singh Khangura shot a series of 22,24,24 for a total of 70 after 75 targets.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Abhay Singh Sekhon, who are participating for ranking points shot 71 (24,24,23) and 70 (23,24,23) respectively.

Women's Skeet Standings

Olympian and Women's National Champion Raiza Dhillon finished day one with a score of 69 after shooting 22,23 and 24 in her first three series while Parinaaz Dhaliwal shot 66 with scores of 22,21 and 23 in her three rounds.

Vanshika Tiwari and Rashmmi Rathore, competing for ranking points shot 66 (24,21,21) and 62 (20,21,21) respectively.

This is the second shotgun world cup of the season; the first concluded in Tangier, Morocco in April, where the Indian athletes could not secure any medals.