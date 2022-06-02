ISSF World Cup 2022: Swapnil Kusale wins silver in men's rifle 3P, social media lauds

India continues with its laudable performance in the ISSF World Cup 2022. Swapnil Kusale has won the silver in the three-position rifle, as social media has acclaimed him.

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won the silver medal in the men's 50m rifle three-positions (3P) event at the 2022 ISSF World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday. It has given the country its second medal in the competition. In the gold medal match, the 26-year-old who hails from Maharashtra went 10-16 down to Rio Olympics silver medalist Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine. It happened to be Swapnil's maiden individual medal at the ISSF World Cup stage. The 12-member Indian rifle squad now possesses a gold and a silver and has moved up to fifth on the medal table from overnight ninth.

Swapnil played a tremendous 3P match over a couple of days of intense competition in a world-class field. He first finished second to Kulish in the top-eight ranking round earlier on Thursday before losing to the Ukrainian champion again in the gold medal contest. Kulish shot 411 in the ranking round while Swapnil shot 409.1.

ALSO READ: ISSF World Cup 2022 - Saurabh Chaudhary bags gold in 10m air pistol

On the other hand, Finland's claimed the bronze after shooting 407.8. Therefore, the top two finished in the same order as they had begun in the qualification rounds on Wednesday. Swapnil did put on a show in the final. Yet, the Ukrainian was strong and finished muscularly to put the issue beyond the Indian. Kulish shot four high 10s in his last five shots of the battle, while Swapnil managed three low 10s and a couple of 9s.

(With inputs from PTI)