Tiigers of Kolkata enter ISPL Season 3 as a strong contender, boosted by Sourav Ganguly joining as Co-Owner. The former champions leverage their winning history, a balanced squad, and stable leadership to aim for a return to glory.

As the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) moves into its third season, Tiigers of Kolkata stand out as one of the most compelling franchises in the competition. From legacy value to squad-building clarity, the team enters Season 3 with multiple strengths firmly in place, according to an ISPL release.

Sourav Ganguly joins as Co-Owner and Ambassador

The biggest off-field boost for Tiigers of Kolkata ahead of Season 3 is the addition of Sourav Ganguly as Co-Owner and Ambassador. One of Indian cricket's most influential figures, Ganguly's association marks a long-term commitment to the franchise, bringing leadership depth, credibility, and strategic direction. His involvement goes beyond visibility, strengthening the Tiigers' identity, deepening their connection with Kolkata's cricketing culture, and reinforcing the franchise's focus on building a sustainable talent pathway within the league and beyond.

Season 1 champions pedigree

Tiigers of Kolkata are not building from scratch--they are former ISPL champions who conquered the inaugural season with authority, setting early benchmarks for performance and composure under pressure. While the previous edition proved more challenging, with the team going down fighting, that season only reinforced the franchise's grit and resilience. The lessons drawn from adversity, combined with the championship DNA forged in Season 1, continue to shape the Tiigers' mindset, standards, and ambition as they look to channel that resilience into a return to glory in Season 3.

Strong balance between experience and youth

One of the standout aspects of Tiigers of Kolkata's Season 3 approach is their well-balanced squad composition. The franchise has blended proven ISPL performers, including all-rounder Bhavesh Pawar and season 2's top batsman Saif Ali, with key additions like Krishna Gawli, Mahesh Nangude, Pavan Kene, and Vivek Shelar, assembling a squad built for the pace and unpredictability of T10 cricket. They've also brought in talented Under-19 players, Ankit Yadav and Himanshu Patil, staying true to the franchise's philosophy of giving young, street-bred cricketers a pathway into professional sport. This mix of experience and emerging talent ensures immediate competitiveness while nurturing the stars of tomorrow.

Smart retention and targeted recruitment strategy

Rather than tearing things down, Tiigers of Kolkata have built Season 3 on continuity and smart tweaks. The core match-winners are back, providing experience and stability, while new recruits have been picked with clear roles in mind--power hitters, strike bowlers, and all-rounders ready to make an impact. This mix ensures the team has firepower, depth, and balance, while keeping the chemistry that can turn tight games in their favour. In a league as fast and unforgiving as the ISPL, that blend of experience and fresh talent could be the difference between close finishes and championship glory.

Strong leadership and long-term vision

Behind the scenes, Tiigers of Kolkata benefit from stable ownership and strong leadership. Franchise owner Aksha Kamboj provides strategic direction and long-term vision, while co-owners Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan bring star power and pan-India appeal, elevating the team's profile both on and off the field. The franchise has consistently backed its players, invested in identity-building, and aligned itself closely with the league's growth. This combination of clear leadership, celebrity influence, and structural strength ensures that the team's performance on the field is supported by clarity, stability, and ambition off it. (ANI)