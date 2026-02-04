Chennai Singams stormed into the ISPL Season 3 final with a five-wicket victory over Ahmedabad Lions. A lethal bowling attack, led by Ashish Pal (3/11), skittled the Lions for 57 before a composed chase secured the win with two overs to spare.

In a decisive Qualifier 1 clash, the Chennai Singams delivered a clinical performance to beat Ahmedabad Lions by five wickets at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, securing a direct path to the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 final. The match, which took place on Tuesday, was defined by a lethal bowling display and a composed chase. The match saw the Singams secure a comfortable victory, leaving the Lions to fight for their tournament life in Qualifier 2.

Lions' Innings Derailed

The Ahmedabad Lions' innings was derailed almost immediately during the mandatory Tape Ball overs. Chennai's Ashish Pal was the wrecker-in-chief by claiming three crucial wickets. The Lions lost both openers, Sikandarbhai Bhatti and Prathamesh Thakre, for ducks within the first three balls of the match. While Birendra Ram briefly countered with two sixes in a 13-run cameo, the momentum never shifted back to Ahmedabad, as per an ISPL press release.

Wickets tumbled at regular intervals as Jagannath Sarkar proved impossible to get away, conceding just 5 runs in his two overs while picking up two wickets. Anurag Sarshar polished off the tail with two scalps of his own. Amidst the collapse, Amit Naik offered the only substantial resistance, scoring a fighting 20 off 15 deliveries. The Lions were eventually bowled out for a meagre 57 in 9.4 overs.

Singams' Composed Chase

Chasing a target of 58, the Chennai Singams signalled their intent early. Ketan Mhatre played a blistering cameo, smashing 23 off just 9 balls (strike rate of 255.56). Aman Yadav anchored the finish with a match-winning, unbeaten 22 off 11 balls, peppered with four boundaries. Despite the loss of Nagesh Wadekar for a duck, Sarfraz Khan (3*) joined Yadav to steer the Singams to 61/5, sealing the win with two overs to spare.

Upcoming Fixtures

On Wednesday, the Majhi Mumbai face the Tiigers of Kolkata in a do-or-die Eliminator, with the winning team facing the Ahmedabad Lions in Qualifier 2 on Thursday. The season will conclude on Friday with the Grand Finale, played between winner of Qualifier 1 and 2.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: Ahmedabad Lions 57/10 in 9.4 overs (Amit Naik 20, Birendra Ram 13; Ashish Pal 3/11, Jagannath Sarkar 2/5) lost to Chennai Singams 61/5 in 8 overs (Ketan Mhatre 23, Aman Yadav 22*; Zaid Khan 2/5, Prathamesh Thakre 2/10) by 5 wickets.

