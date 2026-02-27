Chennaiyin FC is set to face Odisha FC at Kalinga Stadium, aiming for their first win of the ISL 2026 season. Head coach Clifford Miranda anticipates a difficult match, emphasizing the need for his team to match Odisha's intensity.

Chennaiyin FC will face a stern test at the Kalinga Stadium when they take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2026 on Sunday, with the Marina Machans seeking their first win of the campaign, according to an ISL release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A brace from Farukh Choudhary powered Chennaiyin to a memorable win in the corresponding fixture last season. The Marina Machans have recorded two wins, one defeat, and two draws against the Juggernauts across the last five meetings, with that triumph in Kalinga marking the first away victory for any visiting side in 569 days.

Coach Miranda on Odisha Challenge

Assessing the challenge ahead, head coach Clifford Miranda underlined the need for his side to be at their sharpest in what promises to be a demanding away fixture, irrespective of the hosts' winless start to the season. "I was fortunate to have worked there (Odisha FC) and to have helped them win a title. I carry some very good memories from my time there. I have the highest respect for the club and their coach. The way they played against Inter Kashi was very positive and impressive. On Sunday, it's going to be a very, very difficult game. If my team doesn't match their determination, grit, and intensity, we could be in trouble. More than anything else, it's important that we match their ambition and intensity. That will be crucial," Miranda said at the pre-match press conference.

'We're on the Right Path': Miranda

The clash also presents Chennaiyin with another opportunity to open their account for ISL 2026. Despite a difficult beginning to the campaign, Miranda reiterated the belief within the squad, stressing that both he and the players remain confident in the direction the team is heading. "It's always positive when you start winning. It gives you a good feeling about yourself and about the work you've put in. It sets the right tempo and creates positive energy within the team. You begin to feel that you're on the right track. But I can tell you, even with the defeats, the players and I still believe we're moving in the right direction. Like I've said before, it's a process, and I believe we are on the right path. Winning is important because it builds confidence and lifts you as you look ahead to the next challenge," he explained.

Farukh Choudhary Confident in Team's Adaptation

Joining Miranda at the press conference, Indian forward Farukh Choudhary spoke about the constant learning under the head coach, adding that he believes the squad will continue to grow stronger and come together as one in the days ahead. "Tactically, I am learning a lot of things. How to move, when to move, how and when to take fewer touches, and decision-making. Overall, his (Miranda's) approach is great. I am really enjoying my time, and hopefully we'll turn things around in the coming games," Farukh said.

"We'll come together surely. There are several reasons it takes time. Everyone has a different mindset and has been playing under different coaches. Adapting to it takes time, but the players are adapting well. We're trying to learn things and implement them in games. The atmosphere in the dressing room is good. Everyone is helping each other. As a team, everything is shaping up well. We'll continue to stick to the plan, and hopefully the results will turn in our favour."

Tough Away Run for Chennaiyin

The trip to Odisha will be Chennaiyin's third consecutive away-day assignment at the start of the ISL 2026 season. The Machans will be back on the road for their fourth and final away fixture of this stretch, taking on rivals Kerala Blasters in the Southern Derby on March 7.

Head-to-Head Record

Chennaiyin FC have faced Odisha FC 22 times in all competitions and have won only five times. On the other hand, Odisha FC have won eight matches, whereas nine matches ended in a draw. (ANI)