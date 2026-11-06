Winless Chennaiyin FC hosts red-hot East Bengal FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, aiming to break their scoring drought while the champions look to continue their formidable goalscoring run in the 2026-27 ISL campaign.

Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC Set for ISL Clash

Two contrasting campaigns will converge at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on Saturday, as Chennaiyin FC host reigning champions East Bengal FC in a 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) fixture. The hosts are fueled by a desperate desire to ignite their campaign after a winless opening month, while the visiting heavyweights arrive with terrifying goalscoring momentum.

Chennaiyin have struggled to translate their performances into results, with just one goal from four matches. Head Coach Clifford Miranda, however, believes the issue lies in the final touch rather than the team's ability to create opportunities, according to a release. Acknowledging East Bengal's squad strength, Miranda insisted that his side would not be intimidated by their opponents. “I think they, along with Mohun Bagan SG, have the best squad. But, again, like I always say, football is played on the pitch,” he said.

Tactical Adjustments for the Marina Machans

Miranda also revealed that Chennaiyin have made a tactical adjustment to bring more players into the box. “Since the game against Bengaluru FC, we have made a small twitch. If you have seen our games carefully from Goa until the last game, we have made a twitch where we get more players in the box,” he explained. He believes greater composure and decisiveness in the final third will be crucial to turning their fortunes around. The Marina Machans will be without Maheson Singh, while Emmanuel Imanishimwe is suspended following his dismissal against Kerala Blasters FC.

East Bengal FC Look to Maintain Scoring Form

East Bengal FC, meanwhile, head to Chennai in formidable goalscoring form, having struck nine times across their opening two matches - beating Churchill Brothers SC 4-0 before overcoming Inter Kashi FC 5-1. Head Coach Antonio Lopez Habas, however, refused to indulge in complacency, emphasizing that names mean nothing without 90 minutes of absolute focus. “Against Chennaiyin, it will be a very difficult match because they have a good team, good organisation and good players,” Habas warned. “I don't think about the possibility of scoring too many goals, as I'm thinking only about the possibility of winning.”

Squad Depth and Upcoming Challenges

The visitors will also have to manage without Anwar Ali, who is unavailable with an injury. Defender Diego Zivulic believes the squad has enough depth to cope with his absence. “Anwar is a very valuable player for our team, but I think that we have really good quality to replace his absence,” he said. Zivulic also stressed the importance of maintaining their standards, particularly after their recent continental outings. East Bengal's 0-2 defeat to Al-Seeb in the AFC Champions League Two will serve as a reminder of the demands of competing across competitions.

Habas, however, has made it clear that his approach will remain consistent, whether playing at home or away. East Bengal won their previous meeting with Chennaiyin 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in April 2026. The Marina Machans will be keen to turn the tables on home turf in the final fixture before the League heads into the international break. (ANI)