Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) has secured the linear television broadcast rights for the ISL 2025-26 season. The rights were sublicensed by FanCode, with SPNI gaining exclusive broadcast rights in India and non-exclusive in six other nations.

The broadcast rights for the Indian Super League (ISL) have been secured by Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) for the 2025-26 season. FanCode, which holds the media rights for the league, has sublicensed the linear television rights to SPNI, with primary telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2.

Under this agreement, SPNI will have exclusive television broadcast rights for the ISL 2025-26 season in India and non-exclusive rights in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, as per a press release from the All India Football League (AIFF).

Partnership to Expand Football's Reach

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "This partnership reflects AIFF's commitment to broadening the footprint of ISL. With FanCode driving digital innovation and Sony Pictures Networks bringing unparalleled television reach, we want to ensure that fans of every age group can watch the ISL at their convenience."

SPNI Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head, Sports and International, Rajesh Kaul said, "It is a moment of pride for Sony Pictures Networks to welcome the Indian Super League to the Home of Football in India. Nearly 100 million viewers watched football on our sports channels in 2025, underlining the growing appetite for the sport in the country. This partnership brings the excitement of homegrown football talent and fierce rivalries to millions of fans across the country, while reaffirming our commitment to expanding the football ecosystem in India."

FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, "We are delighted to partner with Sony Pictures Networks for the telecast of ISL. This partnership is part of our commitment to ensure the widest possible distribution for ISL. By combining Sony Pictures Networks' television expertise with FanCode's digital-first approach, we are creating a strong multi-platform ecosystem that guarantees fans can catch every moment of the action."

Season Kick-off and New Format

The ISL 2025-26 season will kick off on February 14, 2026. The season will feature 91 high-octane matches under a new single-leg round-robin format. The opening match will be played between defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC. (ANI)