Bengaluru FC kicked off their ISL 2025-26 season with a 2-0 win against Sporting Club Delhi. Goals in injury time from N. Sivasakthi and Sunil Chhetri secured the victory for the Blues at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Two goals in injury time of either half from N. Sivasakthi and Sunil Chhetri ensured Bengaluru FC start their Indian Super League 2025-26 season with a 2-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi in Match 5, which was played here at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The win makes the Blues the third side, after champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday and Jamshedpur FC earlier in the day, to post a win in their respective opening encounters, according to a release.

Team Lineups

Renedy Singh named a strong lineup for his first match in charge as Head Coach of Bengaluru FC, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu guarding the goal. Chinglensana Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh and Nikhil Poojary started in defence while Suresh Singh Wangjam and Lalremtluanga Fanai manned the centre of the pitch. Ashique Kuruniyan, Ryan Williams, Braian Sanchez and N. Sivasakthi started in attack. Sunil Chhetri started from the bench.

Sporting Club Delhi started their first ISL game with Tomaz Tchorz naming a young squad, including Mohammed Aimen and Mohammed Azhar, who signed this season. Serbian striker Matija Babovic led the attack, while other foreign signings, Rafael Alves and Abdul Halik Hudu, started in defence and midfield respectively.

First Half Action

The hosts had a lively start to the match with both Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan coming close to scoring inside the first five minutes. Williams won the ball off Babovic in Delhi's half and, with a strong run towards the box, hit a low shot from outside the box which went just wide of the left post.

In the next minute, Nikhil Poojary floated in a lovely cross from the right wing, which was met by Ashique at the back post. SC Delhi goalkeeper Vishal Yadav reacted quickly and flicked the ball to safety.

SC Delhi grew into the game and made it more difficult for Bengaluru to create chances as they defended their own box well. Bengaluru had the majority of possession but were not testing Vishal Yadav in goal. On the other end, Aimen showed his skills whenever he got space, but could not find much output at the end of it.

Augustine Lalrocchana tested Gurpreet in the final minutes of the first half with a low shot after being found by a brilliant through ball by Azhar. The forward, who had made a good run, went through on goal and took a shot, but it was saved well by Gurpreet, who pushed the ball away for a corner.

Sivasakthi Puts Blues Ahead

Bengaluru eventually broke the resilience of SC Delhi, taking the lead on the brink of halftime. Roshan from the middle of the pitch floated the ball towards Poojary, who had made a run into the box. The defender laid it off to Sivasakthi with a cushioned header in front of the goal, and the forward had an easy tap-in past the goalkeeper for his side's first goal of the season.

Bengaluru Control Second Half

Bengaluru piled on the pressure in the opening minutes of the first half, just like they had done in the first period. Sanchez produced a lovely turn to set himself up for a shot from the edge of the box. His shot was well saved by Vishal Yadav, who produced a good save to his right to push the ball away and keep his side's deficit to one.

The Argentinian was once again in the thick of action, but his left-footed shot while off balance and ended up wide of the goal.

The hosts controlled the game well in the second half, maintaining possession of the ball and keeping the SC Delhi defence on their toes. On the other hand, Gurpreet Singh did not have much to do in goal as the Bengaluru defenders cleared away all danger before it converted into real chances.

The visitors kept on pushing for the equaliser using set pieces as their best way to score. They played a free kick straight from the training ground as Ramhlunchhunga got the ball on the right wing after a double dummy over a free kick. The winger floated the ball into the far post, where Alan Saji gets his head on it, but the substitute was unable to keep his attempt on target.

Chhetri Seals the Win

Minutes later, Bengaluru put the game away from their opposition, scoring the second goal through Sunil Chhetri. Bengaluru caught the opposition on the counter-attack after Delhi's corner kick as Sirojiddin got the ball in the middle of the pitch, which was played forward to Chhetr,i who was completely unmarked. Vishal Yadav came way off his line to try and clear the ball away, but Chhetri produced a clever flick to take the ball away. With the goal completely open, he took a shot with his left foot from 30 yards out, and the ball hit the left post before going into the back of the net, ensuring Bengaluru started their season with all three points.

Nikhil Poojary was adjudged as the Player of the Match. (ANI)