Former cricketer Irfan Pathan praised KL Rahul's smart and technically sound batting in the lower order during India's ODI win over New Zealand. Pathan also highlighted Harshit Rana's crucial all-round performance in the match.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised KL Rahul's smart batting approach in the ODI, saying he's often misunderstood when batting lower down. Pathan highlighted that with the ball reversing slightly after the 34th over, a technically sound batter like Rahul makes a difference.

Pathan on Rahul's Controlled Chase

Rahul once again showcased his brilliance with the bat, sealing the match for India in the first ODI against New Zealand. Rahul aced the tense chase with two fours followed by a booming six to seal the match off debutant Kiwi pacer Kristian Clarke off the last ball of the 49th over.

Pathan pointed out that while other batsmen struggled, Rahul stayed in control, taking singles and waiting for the right moment to strike.

"When KL Rahul bats, people often ask why he is batting so low. But we need to keep in mind that the rule has now changed because the ball reverses slightly after the 34th over. If the ball doesn't reverse, it is slow. In those situations, a technically correct batter makes a difference. Other batters were getting slightly troubled in the first ODI, but Rahul was well in control. Rahul showed what his approach was when he kept taking singles. It was predicted he would target the 49th over and sealed the game with two fours, followed by a six, " Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube Channel.

Praise for Harshit Rana's All-Round Show

Pathan also praised Harshit Rana's contribution in the first ODI and said people should now realise that he is being picked based on his talent.

"Harshit Rana's contribution was equally crucial. The way Rana has been batting and bowling, people should now realise that he is being picked based on his talent. This was the most important knock of his career. India might have found it difficult if that 37-run stand wouldn't come," he added.

Rana showcased his all-around skills against New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday. With the ball, he scalped two wickets, removing both the New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls. With the bat, Rana played a vital cameo under pressure, scoring 29 off 23 balls, which included two fours and a six. His timely contribution eased the pressure on Rahul and played a key role in guiding India through a tricky phase of the chase.

Match Summary: India's Thrilling Win

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. The hosts lost momentum after Virat Kohli was dismissed for 93, but KL Rahul's calm and composed 29 not out off 21 balls sealed the victory for India in the second last over.

India pulled off a thrilling chase, reaching 301 in the second last over of the innings, with Rahul and Washington Sundar putting up a decent partnership to seal the win by four wickets. (ANI)