Ireland finally ended their 12-year wait for a maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup victory, beating West Indies by six wickets. Orla Prendergast's composed half-century sealed the historic win, dashing the Caribbean side's semi-final hopes.

Twelve years, five ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaigns, and 22 matches later, Ireland finally ended their long wait for a maiden victory at the tournament.

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Ireland scripted history on Saturday with a commanding six-wicket win over West Indies in their final Group stage match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Orla Prendergast starred with a composed half-century as Ireland chased down a target of 129 with 11 balls to spare, sealing their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup win.

Although Ireland had already been eliminated from semi-final contention, the result dealt a major blow to the West Indies' hopes. Their qualification now depends on the outcome of the Group match between New Zealand and England, as per the ICC website.

Disciplined Bowling Restricts West Indies

After Ireland elected to field, Aimee Maguire led a disciplined bowling show as she snapped Qiana Joseph in the very first over. The power-packed West Indian batting line-up failed to catch momentum and were unable to hit a single six in the innings.

While Hayley Matthews battled out a tough opening passage of play with 22 off 25 balls, Chinelle Henry provided some resistance at the end with an unbeaten 27. Along with Matthews, Deandra Dotting and Stafanie Taylor also got starts, but the Caribbean side lacked that one big innings or key partnerships to help them turn the tide.

The pitch at the Bristol County ground stayed low and had some uneven bounce. Ireland used the conditions to their advantage and took wickets at regular intervals to keep the pressure on the West Indies.

All five Irish bowlers were amongst the wickets, but Maguire's 2/22 and 2/13 by Cara Murray stood out. Murray's tight spell kept the West Indies batters at bay, and she also claimed the key wicket of Matthews.

Prendergast Leads Composed Chase

With history within sight, Ireland came up with a mature and assured batting performance. Though their positive start was marred by the wicket of captain Gaby Lewis, Ireland continued to press on.

It was the 62-run partnership, in 53 balls, between Prendergast and Amy Hunter (28) that took the game away from the West Indies.

Prendergast continued her impressive form as she struck eight fours and two sixes. Her innings of 63 took Ireland within striking distance. But when Matthews had her hole out to Deandra Dottin in the deep, it revived memories of Ireland's failed run chase against New Zealand earlier in the tournament, when the Irish fell short by four runs.

Ireland, however, made sure there was no late drama as Rebecca Stokell and Louise Little held their nerve to knock off the required runs. Little wrapped up the landmark win for Ireland with a boundary off Aaliyah Alleyne. (ANI)