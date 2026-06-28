Reliance Foundation's Ancy Sojan broke Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national long jump record (6.88m) at the Inter-State Athletics Championships. Animesh Kujur won a sprint double, and several athletes qualified for the Asian Games.

Ancy Sojan Breaks National Record

On a day that saw national and meet records tumble, Reliance Foundation athletes left a lasting impression at the 65th Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Ancy Sojan led the way by breaking the legendary Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national record in the women's long jump with a leap of 6.88m, according to a press release.

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Ancy Credits Reliance Foundation Support

Speaking after her qualification for the Asian Games, Ancy said, "The infrastructure and training facilities are so good, and Reliance Foundation Sports gave me a better experience with international competition. From nutrition to sporting goods, they support us completely. Even if we fail or face injuries, they stand by us because they have great trust that we will bring home medals for India."

Kujur Completes Sprint Double

Animesh Kujur completed a sprint double by following up his gold in the 200m event with another top-of-the-podium finish in the 100m event. The 100m sprint saw a 1-2 finish for Reliance Foundation, with Pranav Gurav taking silver behind Animesh.

More Athletes Qualify for Asian Games

Apart from Ancy, Yashas P (men's 400m hurdles), Anu Raghavan (women's 400m hurdles) and Aadarsh Ram (men's high jump), also secured qualification for the Asian Games. Defending champion Yashas set a new meet record, breaking his own record, by clocking a time of 49.14s in the final that saw a photo finish. Veteran sprinter Anu Raghavan will also return to the Asian Games after 8 years, as she made a tremendous comeback from an elbow dislocation she suffered last month to win silver and seal her ticket to Aichi-Nagoya, having won bronze in the same 400m hurdles event at the continental showpiece eight years ago. (ANI)