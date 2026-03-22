Mumbai and PBKS all-rounder Suryansh Shedge spoke on advice from MS Dhoni about the finisher's role, where the legend told him that one fails more often than not in that position and there is no need to overthink it.

Mumbai and Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Suryansh Shedge spoke on conversations with the Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni during the last Indian Premier League (IPL) on his role as a finisher, speaking on how the legendary cricketer told him that as a finisher, one fails more often than not, and there is no need to overthink in this role. Shedge spoke to ESPNCricinfo ahead of his IPL campaign with PBKS, starting from March 31 at New Chandigarh against the 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans.

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On limited opportunities and staying prepared

After last year's heartbreaking loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final, PBKS will have their eyes on scripting a redemption story for ages. Having batted for just three innings for PBKS last season, Shedge has spent a large chunk of his time with the franchise on the sidelines, scoring just seven runs in three innings with the best score of 5. It is the same story for the 23-year-old with Mumbai, scoring 35 runs across two innings in his sole Ranji Trophy appearance this season, 16 in his solitary Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) inning, and 60 runs across four innings in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) competition, with the best score of 28.

Speaking to ESPNCrinfo on watching the action from the sidelines, Shedge took things positively, pointing out that in a strong Mumbai set-up, "everyone is fighting for a spot" and his getting playing time is not in his hands. "The only thing in my hands is to keep improving my game and always keep myself prepared, because sooner or later, the opportunity will arrive," he added.

Shedge rose to prominence with a series of sensational performances as a finisher and pace bowler during the 2024-25 SMAT triumph with Mumbai, scoring 131 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of over 251 and taking nine wickets. His best performance came in the final, smashing a quick-fire 36* in 15 balls, laced with three fours and sixes each and taking a wicket against MP. He got the 'Player of the Match' award for his performance, which helped Mumbai chase 176 runs with 13 balls left. However, since then, he has spent a lot of time in the sidelines and has failed more often than not as a finisher.

When Dhoni spoke on the crucial role of a finisher

During IPL 2025, he had some conversations with 'Thala' of CSK about his role as a finisher. "I had a conversation along these very lines with Mahi sir [MS Dhoni] as well. He also said that a finisher's role is quite crucial in this format, yet opportunities to play it are few and far between. And the outcome does not go in one's favour most of the time. My philosophy is to stay in the present and approach the game one ball at a time," said Shedge.

"All the senior players say that the scoreboard itself dictates what approach to take. Giving yourself time and staying in the present is crucial. If you start overthinking, you would not be able to anticipate the bowler's plan, and you are bound to make mistakes," he added.

The 23-year-old said that the T20 format is actually a "massive contest" despite being tagged as a short format. "You can comfortably take your time and settle in. Cricket is a battle fought ball by ball. Every delivery marks a fresh start. If you win the battle on each individual ball, your task becomes easier, and you put the opposition under pressure," he added.

On playing under Shreyas Iyer, Ricky Ponting

With Punjab Kings, Shedge is playing under Mumbai teammate Shreyas Iyer and feels that the presence of head coach Ricky Ponting, a multi-time World Cup winner for Australia, is a "blessing". "Shreyas bhai has played in a wide variety of situations. Strategically, there is a great deal to learn from him. On the other hand, playing under Ricky sir's coaching is nothing short of a blessing for me. During practice sessions, he is the one who exudes the most energy. In fact, even if you are feeling unwell, you take the field with the same energy," he signed off while speaking about the duo's functioning as the PBKS leadership group. (ANI)