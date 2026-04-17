Sanjay Bangar praised Prabhsimran Singh's match-winning 80* for PBKS against MI, noting a dropped catch was crucial. He also commented on MI's use of Quinton de Kock, who scored a century, and suggested changes to their overseas lineup.

Bangar on Prabhsimran's Impactful Innings

Former Indian cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar hailed Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh for his aggressive batting and his ability to attack the bowlers and take them on all around the ground after his unbeaten 80-run knock against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday's match in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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With PBKS chasing a 196-run target set by MI, Prabhsimran scored a scintillating and unbeaten 80-run knock off just 39 balls, smashing 11 boundaries and two sixes. He helped his team chase the target in just 16.3 overs. Notably, Prabhsimran was earlier dropped by MI's Jasprit Bumrah when the batter was playing on the score of 11.

Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar said a dropped chance proved costly as Prabhsimran capitalised on it with an impactful innings. He highlighted Prabhsimran's aggressive intent at the top, his ability to score all around the ground, and how his versatility helps maintain a high strike rate while keeping constant pressure on the bowlers.

"In hindsight, that drop did turn out to be a crucial moment because Prabhsimran Singh made the most of it. Punjab Kings' top order has been doing the bulk of the scoring, and he brings that aggressive intent which immediately puts bowlers under pressure. What stands out is his ability to attack all around the ground. He doesn't get restricted to one side. Whether it's through the off side or over the top, he keeps his options open, which allows him to maintain a high strike-rate and keep the pressure on throughout," Bangar said.

Bangar Questions MI's Strategy on de Kock

While Mumbai lost the match, the biggest positive from the match for them was Quinton de Kock, who MI had not included in the playing 11 until yesterday. De Kock slammed an unbeaten 112 off 60 balls, taking MI's score to beyond the 190-run mark.

Bangar expressed surprise at de Kock not being used more prominently, calling him a proven match-winner who can single-handedly influence games. He suggested Mumbai Indians may need to make tough selection decisions, possibly reconsidering options like Ryan Rickelton, to achieve the right balance. Bangar also stressed the importance of a well-aligned overseas combination and noted that a player like Will Jacks could bring added energy and intent to the lineup.

"I was a bit surprised to see Quinton de Kock not being utilised more prominently because he's a proven match-winner. When he gets going, he has the ability to win games on his own, and his record in T20 cricket reflects that. Mumbai Indians need that kind of impact at the top. It might mean making tough calls, even looking beyond Ryan Rickelton, to get the right balance in the XI. They also need to ensure their overseas combination complements the Indian core, and someone like Will Jacks, when he comes in, could add that extra energy and intent to the line-up," Bangar said.

Match Summary: PBKS vs MI

Coming to the match, the Punjab Kings put on a complete performance on display against the Mumbai Indians. Batting first, MI posted 195/6, powered by Quinton de Kock's brilliant 112* off 60 balls and a crucial 122-run partnership with Naman Dhir, who scored a quick 50. Arshdeep Singh led PBKS' bowling effort with the Player of the Match-winning figures of 3/22 in 4 overs.

In response, PBKS chased the target in just 16.3 overs, reaching 198/3. Prabhsimran Singh starred with an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed a fluent 66 off 35 balls. The duo added a match-defining stand after early setbacks. For MI, Allah Ghazanfar picked up 2/32, but the bowlers were largely ineffective as PBKS dominated the chase.

With this victory, PBKS climbed to the top of the table with four wins and a no-result, overtaking defending champions RCB, while MI slipped to ninth place with just one win from five matches.