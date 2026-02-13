Riyan Parag is the new Rajasthan Royals captain for IPL 2026 after Sanju Samson's trade to CSK for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Parag, who had a breakout 2024 season, previously led the team in Samson's absence for eight games.

Riyan Parag has been appointed as the next captain for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Friday. This development comes after former RR skipper Sanju Samson was traded to five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in exchange for two all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Parag's Journey with the Royals

Last year, when Samson missed eight games due to injuries, Parag stepped in as captain, however, under his leadership, RR only managed to win two matches. Parag has played all seven seasons for RR. He got to play all their games in the previous two seasons. The 2024 edition was his best in terms of his run tally as he slammed 573, which he made at an average of 52.09, while striking at 149.21. Overall, he has played 84 matches for RR, scoring 1566 runs and taking 7 wickets.

When Parag, 23, RR against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for their season opener in Hyderabad on March 23 last year, he became the youngest Rajasthan Royals captain and the fifth-youngest in IPL history. Steve Smith was 24 when he captained the Royals for the first time.

Samson's Legacy as RR Captain

Samson is the most successful skipper for RR in terms of winning matches. He led RR in 67 matches, winning 33 and losing 32. In 2024, he went past Shane Warne's record of leading the Royals in the most matches.

Samson was also the only Royals captain to have led the team into two playoffs in the IPL.

In IPL 2022, Sanju steered Rajasthan Royals to their first final since 2008. The team finished second in the table with nine wins out of 14, but fell short in the summit clash against the Gujarat Titans. The Royals reached the playoffs for the second time under Samson in IPL 2024, finishing third in the points table with 17 points. (ANI)