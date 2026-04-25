Nitish Rana scored his career-best 91, crossing 3,000 IPL runs. He and KL Rahul (152*) forged a record 220-run partnership, the second-highest in IPL history, powering Delhi Capitals to a massive 264/2 against Punjab Kings.

Nitish Rana's Milestone Innings

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Nitish Rana brought up his 3,000-run milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the team's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday. Rana played a blistering innings of 91 runs off just 44 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and four sixes. Before the match, Rana had 2,930 IPL runs to his name. After his knock against the Punjab Kings, he now has 3,021 runs in the IPL at an average of 28.23. Notably, Rana's 91 also stands as his highest IPL score.

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Record Partnership Powers DC

Rana shared a record 220-run partnership with KL Rahul, guiding Delhi Capitals to 264/2 in 20 overs--the highest total of IPL 2026 so far. The 220-run partnership now stands as the second-highest for any wicket in IPL history, behind the 229-run stand between AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli against the Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2016 season.

DC vs PBKS: Innings Recap

Coming to the DC vs PBKS match, led by an unbeaten 67-ball 152 run knock from KL Rahul and a 91 from Rana, the Capitals dismantled the Punjab bowling attack to post 264/2. The innings began steadily for Delhi Capitals. While PBKS got rid of Pathum Nissanka early, a dropped catch of KL Rahul by Shashank Singh proved costly as the batter went on to annihilate the Punjab bowlers. Rahul reached his century, the batter's sixth in IPL history, in 47 balls, while Rana provided explosive support with his 91, including a 28-run over against Xavier Bartlett. The duo maintained relentless scoring through the middle overs, taking DC past 200 in just 16 overs despite efforts from PBKS bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, and Yuzvendra Chahal. DC finished strongly despite Rana's late dismissal, adding nine runs in the final over to set a massive target. Punjab Kings' bowlers struggled throughout, with only Arshdeep and Bartlett taking wickets in an otherwise one-sided batting display.