Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 175/8 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash. Phil Salt top-scored with a 38-ball 63, but RCB lost momentum after a strong start. For DC, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have set a modest target of 176 runs for Delhi Capitals (DC) despite starting well at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

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Salt's fifty anchors RCB innings

Asked to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start with the openers, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli adding 52 runs for the first wicket. Kohli failed to hit his 300th IPL six and departed after making 19 runs with the help of three boundaries. The hosts added 59 runs in the power play.

Devdutt Padikkal came in to bat at number three and started with a few boundaries, but lost his wicket to the DC skipper Axar Patel. He made 18 runs off 13 balls, with the help of one six and a four.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar started with a six, but Mukesh Kumar got him caught behind. He made just eight runs off four balls.

Salt kept hitting boundaries from one end and completed his half-century in 30 balls. He made 63 runs off 38 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Middle order falters in slog overs

Tim David (26 off 17 balls) hit three fours and one six, but lost his wicket to Patel. Jitesh Sharma failed to accelerate in the death overs and made just 14 runs off 20 balls. Krunal Pandya contributed with 12 runs, including a beautiful straight six. Romario Shepherd failed to hit big sixes and departed after making just one run.

Despite all efforts from the tailenders, RCB finished with 175/8.

Axar, Ngidi star with the ball for DC

For Delhi Capitals Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked two wickets each, whereas Mukesh Kumar grabbed one wicket of Patidar.

RCB will be looking to continue their winning run while DC will be hopeful for a comfortable run-chase as they aim for a win after back-to-back defeats.

Brief Score: RCB - 175/8 (Phil Salt - 63 off 38 balls, Tim David - 26 off 17 balls, Axar Patel 18/2). (ANI)