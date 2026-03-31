Bowling spells from Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/34) and Yuzi Chahal (2/28) helped Punjab Kings restrict Gujarat Titans to 162/6 in their IPL opener. Shubman Gill (39) and Jos Buttler (38) were the top scorers for GT in a stop-start innings.

Bowling spells from Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzi Chahal helped Punjab Kings stop Gujarat Titans from putting up big partnerships, restricting them to 162/6 in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

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Skipper Shubman Gill (39 in 27 balls, with six fours) and Jos Buttler (38 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) were the top two scores as Vyshak (3/34) and Chahal (2/28) and Marco Jansen (1/20) made sure that runs did not come so thick and fast.

Steady Start by Gujarat Titans

Put to field first by PBKS, openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave the team a steady start. The GT skipper launched an attack against Xavier Bartlett in the second over, smashing him for three fours. However, the 37-run stand was ended by Marco Jansen, who removed Sudharsan for a 11-ball 13 with a short-ball, which Sudharsan gave into the hands of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer at mid-off. GT was 37/1 in 3.4 overs.

Jos Buttler joined Gill and he made his attacking intentions clear with a four each against Vijaykumar Vyshak and Jansen. GT reached the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs.

At the end of six overs, GT was 54/1, with Buttler (11*) and Gill (28*) unbeaten.

PBKS Bowlers Dominate Middle Overs

Gill and Buttler continued to rebuild for the Titans. However, Yuzi Chahal once again got Gill, caught by Cooper Connolly at deep mid-wicket. The GT skipper was gone for 27-ball 39, with six fours. GT was 83/2 in 9.3 overs. In ninth face-off of theirs Chahal came out on top against Gill for fourth time. The batter has scored just 69 runs in 57 balls at a strike rate of over 121 against Indian spin veteran.

Halfway through their innings, GT was 84/2, with Buttler and Glenn Phillips at the crease.

In the 12th over, Phillips launched Chahal for a six over long-on and a four over covers, bringing up GT's 100-run mark in 11.5 overs. There was no keeping Jansen away from action as another promising partnership faded, with Phillips sending the ball right down the long-off's throat, giving Vijaykumar his wicket for a 17-ball 25. GT was 119/3 in 14 overs.

Chahal got his second wicket of the day, with an assist from Bartlett, sending back Buttler for a 33-ball 38, with three fours and two sixes. GT was 130/4 in 15.5 overs.

Vyshak's Late Strikes Restrict GT

GT's struggle to build a partnership continued as Vyshak removed Washington Sundar for a 16-ball 18, with two fours. GT was five down for 144 in 18.1 overs.

Vyshak continued to deliver his magic as he ended his spell by getting a dangerous Shahrukh Khan caught near the boundary for a six-ball four. GT was 150/6 in 19 overs.

GT ended the innings at 162/6, with Rahul Tewatia (11*) and Rashid Khan (0*) unbeaten. Vyshak (3/34) and Chahal (2/28) delivered incredible four-over spells. Jansen was also excellent in his four-over spell, conceding just 20 runs and taking a wicket. (ANI)