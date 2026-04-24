Former cricketer Aakash Chopra said Mumbai Indians are missing injured opener Rohit Sharma, leading to batting collapses in big run-chases. He noted that apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling line-up has also been leaking runs.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that the Mumbai Indians (MI) are missing their star opener Rohit Sharma, currently out due to a hamstring injury and the rest of the batting lineup needs to step up during big run-chases.

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MI's batting woes continued as they witnessed two collapses, first reduced to 11/3 and then sank from 84/3 to 104 all out while chasing 208 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, registering their fifth loss of the season. This is MI's biggest defeat at home and their third successive loss at a once-unbreachable fortress.

Rohit faced a hamstring issue against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), walking off after scoring 19* in 13 balls, and has since missed three matches. In four matches this season, Rohit has scored 137 runs at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of over 165, with a fifty to his name.

Chopra on MI's struggles

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, JioStar expert Aakash said that MI is struggling to find strong starts during big chases and failing to contain the leakage of runs by their bowling line-up. "They have certainly missed Rohit Sharma. Without strong starts, chasing totals in the 210-220 range becomes very difficult. Suryakumar Yadav (156 runs in seven matches at an average of 22.28 and a strike rate of 141, with a fifty) and Hardik Pandya (97 in six matches at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of over 140) have not contributed enough so far. While there have been positives like Tilak Varma's hundred, the rest of the batting unit needs to step up. On the bowling side, apart from Jasprit Bumrah, most bowlers have been leaking runs. Ghazanfar has been consistent but needs better support from the rest," he said.

Kumble praises Samson's form

On the other hand, JioStar expert Kumble praised CSK opener Sanju Samson's century, saying that in the past few seasons, CSK openers had not been consistent, with openers having played a strong role in the team's success in five IPL title wins. The opener single-handedly took CSK to 207/6 with a 54-ball 101*, including 10 fours and six sixes. "Samson has stepped up in that context, two unbeaten hundreds in just seven matches, and has been instrumental in carrying the team through. It is similar to the role Jos Buttler played during Rajasthan's run to the final, and you can clearly see that influence in the way Sanju has evolved his game," he added.

The T20 World Cup 'Player of the Tournament' is CSK's leading run-getter, with 293 runs in seven innings at an average of 58.60, with a strike rate of 178.65, including two centuries. He is also the third-highest run-getter so far in the competition.

RCB vs GT clash preview

Speaking on today's clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), saying that RCB would be aiming to get their full quota of two points after a loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), with the Shubman Gill-led side "low on confidence" and heavily reliant on the top-order trio of Sai Sudharsan, Gill and Jos Buttler. "RCB will be looking to bounce back after their loss to Delhi Capitals and secure two points, especially against a GT side that looks low on confidence. GT have shown an over-reliance on their top order, and if bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar can strike early, they could find it difficult, as the middle order hasn't really stepped up so far," he signed off.