India declared at 564/8 in the one-off Test against Afghanistan, thanks to tons from Shubman Gill (126) and KL Rahul (100). Saleem Safi was the star for Afghanistan with 6/140. At Tea on Day 2, Afghanistan were 28/1 in their first innings.

Sensational tons from KL Rahul, skipper Shubman Gill and fifties from Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar have placed India in the driver's seat at Tea on the second day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Afghanistan ended the second session of the day at 28/1, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0*) and Sediqullah Atal (11*) unbeaten.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India pile on runs, declare at 564

India started the second session at 475/6, with Washington Sundar (14*) and Manav Suthar (9*) unbeaten. Suthar started with a six over Hasmatullah Shahidi's head in the first over itself, while another 82 metre maximum from him against Shahidi took India to the 500-run mark in 112.3 overs.

The duo stitched a half-century stand but Saleem Safi removed Suthar for a 41-ball 28 with two fours and two sixes. India were 510/7.

Saleem became only the third Afghanistan bowler with a five-wicket haul in the Tests. Siraj (22 in 12 balls, with four boundaries and a six) played a quick cameo, carving Nangeyalia Kharote for a six and two fours in the 120th over, but became Saleem's sixth victim with India placed at 540/8.

Washington continued his fine run in Tests, reaching another fifty in 65 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at a mammoth 564/8 in 127 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (9*) and Washington (52*) unbeaten. Saleem Safi (6/140) was the standout bowler for Afghanistan. This was the first 550+ total for India at home since 571 runs against Australia at Ahmedabad in 2023.

Suthar strikes early in Afghanistan's reply

Afghanistan openers Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik started decently, collecting some boundaries against pace. But it was Manav Suthar who struck in his first over, removing Abdul for 18-ball 16 on the fourth ball of his over, reducing Afghanistan to 28/1.

Recap: Gill's ton headlines Day 2 morning session

India lost three wickets in the first session of Day 2 and were comfortably placed at 475 for six wickets at Lunch, with Washington (14*) and Manav (9*) unbeaten. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill started the day's play with 368/3 on board and soon added 48 runs before Gill lost his wicket to Mohammad Saleem Safi. The Indian skipper made 126 runs off 177 balls with the help of 15 fours and a six. India was 416/4, with the duo having added 169 runs for the fourth wicket.

Gill also completed 1000 runs as India's Test captain. His batting average of 82.8 is the second-best-ever for any Test skipper with 1000 runs in the format. His average is only behind legendary Don Bradman's 101.5. Gill added 169 runs for the fourth wicket with Pant, which is the highest stand for India for any wicket against Afghanistan.

Dhruv Jurel added 36 runs for the fifth wicket with Pant before Safi bowled him. His dismissal was very bizarre, as he left a straight delivery which went into the wickets. Jurel made 19 runs with the help of four boundaries. India was 452/5.

Pant was the next to depart. He missed a well-deserved century when he threw his wicket to Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, while trying for a big shot. It was Shahidi's maiden Test wicket. Pant made 81 off 121 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. India was 456/6.

At Lunch break, Washington was unbeaten at the crease with debutant Manav.

Brief scores: India: 564/8 (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 100, Saleem Safi 6/140) vs Afghanistan: 28/1 in six overs (Abdul Malik 16, Sediqullah Atal 11*). (ANI)