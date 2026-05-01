A blistering century from Mitchell Marsh (111) and a crucial three-wicket haul from Prince Yadav helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine runs in a high-scoring thriller, despite a valiant 61 from Rajat Patidar.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slipped to their second successive loss, as an excellent spell from Prince Yadav and a century from Mitchell Marsh helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat them by nine runs at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. With this win, LSG has secured its third victory of the season, with seven losses to go with it. They remain at the bottom of the table. RCB has slipped to third spot, losing their fourth game of the competition.

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Put to bat first, a century from Marsh (111 in 56 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes) powered LSG to 209/3 in 19 overs in a rain-truncated inning. RCB was given 213 to chase by the DLS method and lost their openers within nine runs. However, a 95-run stand between Devdutt Padikkal (34 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Rajat Patidar (61 in 31 balls, with three fours and six sixes) helped RCB fight back. Knocks from Tim David (40 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Krunal Pandya (28* in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Romario Shepherd (23* in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) kept RCB in the hunt, but the defending champions fell nine runs short.

RCB's Chase

In the run-chase of 213 runs in 19 overs, RCB had a horror show. In the first over, Mohammed Shami got Jacob Bethell for just four in five balls, with Prince Yadav stationed in the deep taking a catch. In the next over, Prince rattled Virat Kohli's stumps for a two-ball duck. RCB was 9/2 in 1.2 overs.

Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar had the onus on them to put on a partnership. At the end of the six-over powerplay, RCB was 45/2, with Patidar (14*) and Padikkal (22*) unbeaten. The seventh over by Digvesh Rathi saw Patidar take him down with a four and six, and RCB looted 15 runs, bringing up the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs.

The ninth over was a massive one for RCB, as Patidar smoked Digvesh for two sixes, while Padikkal collected a four, gathering 17 runs in the over. Mayank's tenth over saw Patidar unleashing two back-to-back sixes, bringing his half-century in 26 balls, with three fours and five sixes. RCB reached the 100-run mark in 9.3 overs, gathering 18 off Mayank's over.

The 11th over saw Prince bring a soaring RCB on backfoot, getting Padikkal (34 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and Jitesh Sharma (1). The score stood at 106/4 in 10.5 overs. Skipper Patidar also perished to Shahbaz Ahmed's spin, dismissed for 61 in 31 balls, with three fours and six sixes. RCB was 112/5 in 11.3 overs.

Tim David and Krunal Pandya continued to carry the chase forward with a few boundaries, but it was in Mayank's 15th over where runs bled. David smacked him for a four and then two back-to-back sixes, bringing down the equation to 63 in the final four overs. It was Shahbaz ending an attacking 46-run stand, removing Tim for a 17-ball 40, with four boundaries and three sixes, with a catch by Digvesh in the circle. RCB was 158/6 in 15.3 overs, needing 55 in 21 balls.

Romario Shepherd kept the pressure on with two successive fours, leaving RCB with 47 needed in the final three overs, a possible chase. Shami's 18th over started with two runs in the first four balls, including two dots, but Krunal neutralised it with two back-to-back sixes to bring the equation to 33 in 12 balls.

Prince took the all-important penultimate over, conceding a four from Krunal and a six from Romario, bringing down the equation to 20 in the final over, keeping Romario on strike and the ball for the final over in the hands of Digvesh. A single came on the first two balls, reducing the deficit to 18 in just four balls. Romario was once again beaten, needing three sixes in three balls. Digvesh delivered a wide, with Romario scoring a four and bringing down the deficit to 13 in two balls. RCB ended the match short by nine runs at 203/6, with Romario (23*) and Krunal (28* unbeaten.

Prince (3/33 in four overs) and Shahbaz (2/33) were the leading wicket-takers for LSG. Digvesh went wicketless for 50 runs, but managed to do the job in the final over.

LSG's Innings

In the first inning, a majestic hundred from Mitchell Marsh and late cameos from Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant propelled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a massive 209/3 in a 19-overs-a-side contest cut down an over short by rain. Following a rain interruption that reduced the contest to 19 overs per side, Marsh produced a sensational innings, blasting 111 off just 56 deliveries, studded with nine fours and nine sixes. Nicholas Pooran provided strong support with a fluent 38 from 23 balls, while skipper Rishabh Pant added the finishing touches with a breathtaking 32 off only 10 deliveries.

Asked to bat, Mitchell Marsh and Arshin Kulkarni opened the innings for LSG. Marsh gave the home team a flying start as he slammed RCB's bowlers all over the park. After a cautious start against some disciplined bowling, Mitchell Marsh shifted gears dramatically, launching a fierce assault on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru attack. He first targeted Krunal Pandya, smashing 12 runs in the fourth over, before tearing into Rasikh Salam Dar for 17 runs in the fifth, including two sixes and a four. Marsh maintained the momentum in the final over of the powerplay, hammering Josh Hazlewood for another 12 runs to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding 68 without loss at the end of six overs.

The Australian all-rounder then raced to a stunning half-century off just 20 deliveries, the fastest fifty of his IPL career, with three fours and six sixes to his name. Marsh attacked RCB bowlers from one end, but Kulkarni struggled to put bat on ball as he was finally removed in the 10th over by Kulkarni for 17 runs off 24 balls, bringing Nicholas Pooran to the crease. LSG was 95/1 in 9.2 overs.

The duo then added a vital stand of 70 runs for the second wicket. Pooran made his intentions clear with two quick boundaries against Rashikh Salam Dar. Marsh raced to his century in 49 balls, smashing Romario Shepherd for two fours and a six. His knock had nine fours and eight sixes.

Hazlewood ended the stand, getting his Aussie teammate caught by Jacob Bethell for 111. LSG was 165/2 in 16.1 overs. Pant, who was at the crease, immediately attacked Hazlewood, smashing him for two fours and a six. His partnership with Pooran (38 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and a six) did not last long, as Rasikh Salam got him in the final over. LSG was 194/3 in 18.2 overs. LSG skipper Pant finished off his style, smashing 14 runs from the final three balls of the innings to take his side past the 200 mark.

Hazlewood, Krunal and Rasikh got a wicket each.

Brief Scores

LSG: 209/3 (Mitchell Marsh 111, Nicholas Pooran 38, Krunal Pandya 1/31) beat RCB: 203/6 while chasing 213 (Rajat Patidar 61, Tim David 40, Prince Yadav 3/33) by nine runs. (ANI)