LSG owner 'delighted' with disciplined auction strategy

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has expressed delight at having acquired two of the three "shortlisted players" they intended to acquire in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction on Tuesday. He said Matheesha Pathirana was their priority but they could not acquire his services as they did not have the purse to go beyond Rs 17.8 crore.

"Our captain and vice-captain were both very keen on Matheesha Pathirana, as was I. We were also very interested in Anrich Nortje. Pathirana was our priority, and we went up to Rs 17.8 crore, which was our absolute limit -- we didn't have the purse to go beyond that. When Anrich Nortje came up later, we were pleasantly surprised and delighted to secure him at the base price. So overall, it was a very considered, concerted, and well-thought-out decision," Goenka said on JioHotstar. He highlighted the successful acquisitions of Sri Lanka ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje as part of a disciplined bidding approach at the IPL 2026 auction.

"We are very close to our primary targets. Our key objectives were to secure one quality international leg-spinner and one reputed international fast bowler. Wanindu Hasaranga was our first-choice leg-spinner, and for the fast-bowling option, it was between Matheesha Pathirana and Anrich Nortje. We are delighted to have acquired two players who were part of our shortlisted three, so we are extremely happy with how the auction has unfolded," Goenka said.

Bidding war for Matheesha Pathirana

Pathirana was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 18 crore at IPL auction on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals (DC) opened the bidding for Sri Lankan speedster, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) joined the fray. Bidding intensified between LSG and DC as Pathirana's bid rose to Rs 10.4 crore. When the bid stood at Rs 15.8 crore, KKR came in at Rs 16 crore, quickly raised it to Rs 18 crore, and ultimately stole the deal.

Pathirana's career at a glance

Pathirana has picked up 31 wickets in 21 T20Is at an average of 18.25, with two four-fers. The right-arm speedster has taken 133 wickets in 100 T20s at an average of 21.40. In IPL, Pathirana scalped 47 wickets for Chennai Super Kings in 32 matches at an average of over 21. In the 2025 season, in 13 games, he scalped 12 wickets. (ANI)