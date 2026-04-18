David Miller reflects on his crucial unbeaten 22 off 10 balls for Delhi Capitals, saying the six-wicket win against RCB was satisfying after a disappointing outing in the previous game against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

'A satisfying win after a disappointing loss'

Delhi Capitals (DC) ace batter David Miller reflected on his crucial performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in his side's six-wicket win in Bengaluru, saying the victory felt especially satisfying after a disappointing outing in the previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Speaking after DC's six-wicket win on Saturday, Miller admitted that finishing the chase under pressure was a relief for the team, particularly given the mental challenge of bouncing back from a setback against Gujarat. "Feels really good. After that game the other night, it was a disappointing game, but to get it done today feels good. It's always going to be at the back of the mind till you win another game," Miller said.

'Staying in the moment'

The veteran added that his focus was on staying present and adapting to the situation during the chase, especially after struggling initially against disciplined bowling. "Mentally just trying to stay in the moment and do what I can. They bowled six yorkers to me, and I couldn't really get going, but chuffed it came off in the last six overs," he said.

'Tactical approach in the final phase'

Miller also explained the tactical approach in the final phase of the innings, where DC needed to balance risk and control. "We wanted to try and finish it in the second-to-last over always, but with as many runs needed, we knew we needed 1-2 sixes. So we just tried to limit the dot balls and take the boundary balls," he noted.

'Partnership with Stubbs'

The veteran DC batter also highlighted the importance of communication with Tristan Stubbs during the chase, crediting their partnership for keeping the momentum steady. "There were a lot of breaks in the game, so our minds were a bit all over the place. When I walked out, Stubbo said to me to keep the intensity really hard, and that helped," Miller said.

"Always good finishing off games with Stubbo, and he just said 'thank you so much, you saved me there'. For him, being there was massive for us," he added.

DC vs RCB Match Summary

Delhi pulled off a thrilling last-ball chase to defeat Bengaluru by four wickets in an IPL encounter at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Batting first, RCB were restricted to 175/8 despite a solid 63 off 38 balls from Phil Salt, as DC bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each to keep the scoring in check. In reply, DC were rocked early at 18/3, but KL Rahul (57 off 34) and Tristan Stubbs (60* off 47) rebuilt the innings with crucial half-centuries. David Miller then delivered a blistering unbeaten 22 off 10 balls, finishing the chase dramatically with two sixes and a four off the final over, taking DC to 179/4 in 19.5 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred for RCB with 3/26, including a triple strike in the powerplay, but the team failed to defend their total as DC climbed to fourth place with the win. (ANI)