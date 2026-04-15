Unbeaten Punjab Kings prepare to face Mumbai Indians, confident in their winning momentum and strong record. Nehal Wadhera praises captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership and coach Ricky Ponting's positive influence on the team's mindset.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to maintain their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 when they face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium this Thursday. The team is currently second in the standings and remains unbeaten after a clinical start to their campaign. The squad is drawing confidence from a strong record against the hosts as they head into their third away fixture of the season.

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Nehal Wadhera on Team Dynamics and Confidence

Speaking on the eve of the match, middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera said the team's equal record in this fixture provides a significant psychological edge. "A good winning record against a team carries momentum forward. We are in a very positive mind frame, and we have a clear idea of their plan of action. Having done well against their plans in the past is an added advantage that we want to carry into this game as well," Nehal said.

Praise for Captain Shreyas Iyer

The left-hander also highlighted the impact of captain Shreyas Iyer, specifically his ability to shield the younger players from the high stakes of the tournament. "I was talking to Shreyas recently, and he told me, 'You play freely, taking pressure is my job.' It tells you a lot about him as a leader--he enjoys that responsibility. Seeing him finish games and stay not out in our recent wins has been fabulous for the entire group," he added.

Influence of Coach Ricky Ponting

The environment in the dressing room has been shaped by a culture of relentless positivity, led by Head Coach Ricky Ponting. Nehal noted that the coaching staff focuses on mental development just as much as technical skills. "There is no negative word in his dictionary. He always chooses the positive path and backs us to play without fear. He is always there in the nets, standing and analysing every shot to see how we can be better. That kind of backing gives every player a massive boost in confidence," Nehal explained.

Wadhera Aims to Find Form at Wankhede

For Nehal, this fixture is also a chance to find his best form at a venue where he has spent a significant amount of time over the last two years. "I know these conditions well, and I feel I am in good touch. I might be a bit short of runs right now, but I know it is just a matter of one innings before I get going. The wicket here is usually very good for batting, and we hope to put up another big total for the team," he concluded.

Punjab Kings arrive in Mumbai following a massive six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing, where the team chased 219 with 7 balls to spare. PBKS will take on MI at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 16. (ANI)