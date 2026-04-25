Relegation-threatened Mohammedan SC face unbeaten-at-home Sporting Club Delhi in a crucial ISL clash. SC Delhi seek a win to ensure safety, while Mohammedan SC are desperate for their first victory of the season to kickstart their survival bid.

Relegation-threatened Mohammedan SC will hope to secure their first win of the season as they face Sporting Club Delhi in Match 69 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

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Sporting Club Delhi Eye Home Advantage

Sporting Club Delhi are unbeaten at their home and will look to bounce back from a narrow 0-1 away defeat against Chennaiyin FC. Despite a defensive masterclass anchored by Alex Saji, who stood as an absolute wall for SC Delhi by producing a spectacular goal-line block and several timely sliding tackles, the capital side could not recover from an early 11th-minute goal, according to a release.

Currently sitting eleventh in the standings with eight points from eight matches, a victory on Sunday would take Sporting Club Delhi to 11 points and almost ensure safety from the relegation battle.

Anticipating a tactical contest, Sporting Club Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz outlined his approach. "Excluding their matches against Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, they have conceded only nine goals in seven games and often lose by narrow margins," Tchorz stated. "They are dangerous on counter-attacks, so we must stop transitions quickly, move the ball fast, and be disciplined in our defensive structure to earn points," Tchorz said.

Sporting Club Delhi forward Matija Babovic highlighted the importance of their home support. "Tomorrow we will have an extra player, our fans. We are unbeaten at home, and we hope that gives us confidence," Babovic noted. "It won't be easy, but we are ready to win," he said.

Mohammedan SC's Survival Bid

Mohammedan SC, meanwhile, travel to New Delhi looking to build on the defensive resilience shown in their most recent outing, where they held Chennaiyin FC to a goalless draw. The Kolkata side produced a compact and disciplined display, backed by essential saves from goalkeeper Padam Chettri and an influential, Player of the Match performance from full-back Hira Mondol. Jewel Ahmed Mazumder was also a standout performer at the back, executing a vital goal-line clearance to preserve the clean sheet.

Heading into this critical clash, Mondol and Mazumder will be the primary threats for MDSC, crucial for shutting down Delhi's attacks and sparking quick transitions. Remaining at the bottom of the table with two points, the visitors face a tightening equation for league survival. Despite showing promise on the counter-attack through the likes of Makan Chothe and Mahitosh Roy, they must sharpen their finishing in the final third.

For Mohammedan SC, head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo emphasised the team's belief and the tight margins in the league standings. "We are at the bottom of the table, but the gap between teams is not very big, and a single win can significantly improve our position," Wadoo explained. "The players are showing great fighting spirit, and despite whatever is happening off the field, we are not letting it affect our performance," he said.

Mohammedan SC defender Hira Mondol noted the squad's unity heading into the fixture. "We are sticking to our basics, playing as a unit, and working like a family," Mondol added. "Hopefully, we can continue this and perform better in the next match," he said.

Sunday's clash presents opportunities for both sides. For Sporting Club Delhi, securing a home victory is critical to establish momentum and push upwards. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC will look to orchestrate an away upset to ignite their survival bid.

Match Details

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 IST. The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2. (ANI)