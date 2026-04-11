Sanju Samson's magnificent unbeaten century (115*) and a solid fifty from Ayush Mhatre (59) propelled Chennai Super Kings to a dominant total of 212/2 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Samson's Unbeaten Century Powers CSK to 212/2

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced a dominant batting performance after being put in to bat by Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Riding on a memorable unbeaten century from Sanju Samson and a strong supporting knock from Ayush Mhatre, CSK piled up a commanding total of 212/2 in 20 overs, putting Delhi Capitals under immediate pressure in the high-scoring encounter.

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Strong Start in Powerplay

After being asked to bat, CSK got off to a confident start with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad opening the innings. The duo together scored 27/0 after three overs.

After the end of the power play, the Super Kings got to 61/0, with Samson playing as an aggressor.

During the second ball of the seventh over, CSK skipper Gaikwad gave Delhi Capitals a much-needed breakthrough through Axar Patel. However, the dismissal did little to slow down CSK's momentum as Sanju Samson took complete control of the innings with a commanding display of strokeplay.

Samson, Mhatre Build Mammoth Partnership

During the ninth over. The right-handed batter Samson completed his half-century in 26 deliveries.

After the end of the 10th over, the Super Kings reached 88/1.

Kuldeep Yadav was then smashed for 16 runs as the Super Kings raced to 119/1 after the end of the 12th over.

Ayush Mhatre, who was supporting Samson from the other end, completed his well-deserved fifty in 27 balls. It was also Mhatre's third half-century in the cash-rich league.

Samson-Mhatre kept the scoreboard ticking with clean hitting as the Super Kings reached a commanding position at 160/1 after the end of the 15th over.

Samson Completes Glorious Century

Sanju Samson also completed 400 sixes in T20s and became the fourth Indian to reach it after Rohit (554), Kohli (441), and Suryakumar (442).

During the fifth ball of the 18th over, Samson completed his fourth IPL century and the first in CSK's jersey. The right-handed batter achieved the glorious landmark in 52 deliveries. Samson's hundred was the second by a CSK batter against DC in IPL after Murali Vijay's 113 (58) at the same venue in the 2012 qualifying match.

Mhatre, on the other hand, retired after playing a fantastic knock of 36-ball 59, with three fours and four sixes. Mhatre provided solid support at the other end, playing a crucial hand in building partnerships during the middle overs before CSK pushed towards a dominant position. The duo ensured that Delhi Capitals' bowling attack, featuring the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Lungi Ngidi, was unable to find sustained control in the middle phase.

Grand Finish Propels CSK to Dominant Total

Towards the end, Samson remained unbeaten on 115 off 56 deliveries, including 15 fours and four sixes. Shivam Dube stayed not out at 10-ball 20, with two fours and one six as CSK posted a commanding score of 212/2 in 20 overs.

For the Delhi Capitals, captain Axar Patel took one wicket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)