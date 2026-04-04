Sameer Rizvi's magnificent 90-run knock secured a six-wicket win for Delhi Capitals over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, earning him the Orange Cap. Captain Axar Patel praised the team's tactical flexibility and formidable bench strength.

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain highlights team's flexibility and bench strength after their six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Rizvi's Dazzling Knock Secures Win

Sameer Rizvi's dazzling knock of 90 runs helped the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians and grab their second consecutive win in the 2026 IPL season. With DC chasing a modest target of 163 runs, Rizvi's 90 runs came in just 51 balls and included seven fours and as many sixes. He now has the Orange cap after making 160 runs in two innings in this IPL.

Captain Axar Patel on Team's Tactical Approach

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Axar Patel highlighted the team's flexibility, saying that in T20 cricket, flexibility and tactical use of adaptable players are key, allowing the team to adjust to different situations and pitch conditions effectively. "In T20 cricket, flexibility is very important - how you approach the game. If you feel you have players who can play freely and adapt anywhere, and when the pitch behaves differently, you can use those players accordingly. So it's about being open-minded. It's not like sending someone up the order will suddenly change everything. It's just about making tactical moves, and if they work, they work," he said.

On Bench Strength and Player Selection

Speaking on backing Rizvi but not playing Ashutosh Sharma in the 11, who has performed well in the past, Axar said that it reflects tactical decisions for specific matches and highlights the team's strong bench strength. "When planning happens - when you practice together and play cricket together - Ashu (Ashutosh Sharma) is also batting really well. But it's about which player you need on a particular day. If that player delivers for you at that time, then it's great. For me, it's actually a good problem to have, that I have to choose. I think it shows how strong our bench strength is," he said.

'One Game at a Time' Mantra

Axar also said that the team is focusing on one game at a time because it is crucial in the IPL, as maintaining momentum is key and overthinking past results can make comebacks harder in a long tournament. "I feel taking it one game at a time is very important. When you're winning continuously, maintaining that momentum is crucial. Because whenever there's a break and the momentum stops, making a comeback in a tournament like the IPL - which is a long tournament - becomes difficult. So you focus on one game, do well, and then move on without thinking too much about the past," Axar Patel said. (ANI)