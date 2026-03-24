RCB will pay tribute to 11 fans who died in a stampede after last season's title win. Players will wear jersey #11 and black armbands, while 11 seats at Chinnaswamy Stadium will be kept empty in their honour during their first home game.

Tribute to Deceased Fans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players will pay tributes to the fans who lost their lives during a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after RCB's maiden title win in the last Indian Premier League season in Bengaluru. RCB players will wear jersey number 11 during the warm-up session ahead of their first home game of the IPL season 2026 and black armbands during the match, while 11 seats at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be kept empty as a tribute to the 11 fans who lost their lives last year, Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Menon announced at the franchise's pre-season press conference on Tuesday.

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"This is a tribute to our fans, who will always remain a part of our journey", he said.

Enhanced Safety and Operational Framework for IPL 2026

Menon also outlined the extensive preparations that have gone into ensuring a safe and seamless matchday experience for fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the defending champions will play five home games. "I would like to thank the government for making this possible. It has been a long journey since June 4, and everything has been executed on a war footing. We have worked to follow the SOPs provided by the court and ensure all protocols are in place," he said.

Updated Agreements and Responsibilities

From an operational standpoint, Menon explained the revised framework governing the stadium and the responsibilities of the stakeholders involved. Menon also outlined the revised framework governing the stadium, according to a release. Under updated agreements between the BCCI, KSCA and RCB, the state association will serve as the lead organiser, along with the franchise, which will implement the standard operating procedures, including emergency planning protocols, and indemnify any breach of the stadium agreement. These SOPs will be followed by both the franchise and the state association, with specific guidelines also in place for victory parades.

Advanced Crowd Management and Infrastructure Investment

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also introduced several new crowd management measures inside and around the stadium. "We have significantly strengthened crowd management measures. We have implemented AI-led CCTV solutions across the stadium, including inside, the concourse, and surrounding areas, powered by an AI tool called Jarvis. This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control. These CCTV feeds will also be accessible to the Commissioner's office for real-time monitoring," Rajesh Menon said.

"We have invested approximately ₹7 crore towards enhancing crowd management infrastructure, including multiple baggage scanners and command centers," he added.

Ticketing and Matchday Logistics

The stadium will also see reworked entry, exit and fan movement protocols based on recommendations from local authorities. Tickets for the first fixture went live March at 4 PM. Ticket holders will also be entitled to metro access on match days. Parking can be pre-booked, and all stadium gates will open four hours prior to the match. He also confirmed that the franchise has decided not to host the Unbox event this year, with the focus firmly on ensuring the matchday experience is executed smoothly.