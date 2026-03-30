KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed satisfaction with his batting, scoring a 67 off 40 balls in the IPL 2026 opener against MI. Rahane stressed his focus is on self-improvement and is unfazed by criticism about his T20 game.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed satisfaction with his current batting form, stressing that his focus is on continuous improvement in T20 cricket rather than proving his talent to others, while remaining unfazed by outside criticism. KKR skipper made a decent 67 off 40 balls in his side's IPL 2026 opener against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

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Before Sunday's clash, Rahane last played a match in December 2025. Amid growing speculation over his future, Rahane answered in style, marking his return after a three-month layoff with a fluent 40-ball 67 at the Wankhede Stadium.

'Not here to show anyone'

"I'm really happy the way I'm batting at the moment. I'm not here to show anyone how talented I am. Let them watch, let them talk, but I'm really happy the way I have improved my game in the last two-three years in the white-ball T20 format. It's important to grow as a cricketer as a batsman, and that's what I'm trying to do. People will keep talking and let them talk," Rahane told the reporters after the match.

Effort goes in vain

Rahane's effort went in vain as Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma's majestic fifties helped MI to register a dominant six-wicket victory over KKR. With half-centuries from Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and a late cameo from Rinku Singh, KKR posted 220 in their 20 overs.

'Bumrah made a lot of difference'

Rahane believed it was a good total and KKR were on the path to get around 240, but MI's ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah's 2 overs in the death retricted them to 220. Bumrah bowled the 18th and 20th overs, and only conceded 19 runs with set batters Angkrish and Rinku at the crease.

"We all thought initially 220 was a good total, we were on the path to get around 235, 240. But those two overs from Bumrah made a lot of difference. I know why he's such a great bowler," he said.