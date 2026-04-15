Young pacer Praful Hinge enjoyed a sensational IPL 2026 debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking three wickets for ducks against Rajasthan Royals. His family watched proudly as he justified his Rs 30 lakh price tag with a match-winning performance.

It was an emotional and unforgettable moment for young pacer Praful Hinge's family as they watched his sensational Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 debut live on television. Turning out for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Praful Hinge made an immediate impact, rattling Rajasthan Royals' top order with a stunning spell at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, according to a press release.

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Watching from home, his parents were overwhelmed with pride as their son dismissed Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius--all for ducks, leaving Rajasthan Royals in deep trouble.

'Cannot Be Described in Words': Father's Pride

Speaking after the match, Praful's father expressed his emotions, saying, "The feeling cannot be described in words. I would like to thank Sunrisers Hyderabad and bowling coach Varun Aaron. I think he will perform like this only in every match. Taking the wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a big thing."

The Journey to IPL Stardom

For the Hinge family, the moment was the culmination of years of dedication and sacrifice. Praful began his cricketing journey at the age of 13, convincing his father to let him pursue the sport seriously. From local grounds to the IPL stage, his rise has been nothing short of inspiring.

Hinge had already built a strong foundation in domestic cricket, including a notable stint in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, where he was part of the championship-winning Neco Master Blaster team. His performances there played a key role in putting him on the radar ahead of the IPL.

Congratulating the young pacer on his remarkable debut, Anand Jayaswal, owner of Neco Master Blaster, said he was proud to see Praful succeed at the highest level and wished him continued success in the tournament.

Promising Future Ahead

Picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction, Hinge justified the faith shown in him with a match-defining performance on debut. Known for his hit-the-deck bowling and disciplined approach, he has already shown glimpses of a promising future.

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