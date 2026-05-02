RR batting coach Vikram Rathour blamed poor bowling execution for the 7-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, despite posting 225. He said the score was defendable but the bowlers failed to execute plans, especially in the powerplay.

'Couldn't execute their plans': Rathour on RR's loss

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting coach Vikram Rathour cited poor bowling execution, particularly in the powerplay, as a key reason for their seven-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2026 clash in Jaipur on Friday night. Rathour said RR were confident that a total of 226 runs was enough on the surface, but the inability to execute plans with the ball cost them the match. "The reason behind this is that the bowling couldn't execute their plans. I thought 226 was enough on this surface, and we should have been able to defend that. But I think it's important to have a good power play with the ball. I thought we gave away lots of runs and didn't pick up any wickets. And then later also, we really couldn't execute our plans," Rathour said during the post-match press conference.

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'Not dependent on just one or two players'

Despite the defeat, Rathour highlighted positives in the batting unit, particularly the middle-order response after early dismissals. "We were consistently getting good starts. Both our openers were doing well for us in every match. So, this was the first time that both got out early. So as a team, I think it was important how we came out of that situation and how we played. The way Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel batted at that time, the partnership they built, and the way Donovan finished it, it was really good to see," Rathour said.

The Royals' batting coach added, "It gives a lot of confidence to the team that we are not dependent on just one or two players. So, whichever day whosever turn it is, or whoever is playing well, they can win the game for us or put up a good score. It was really positive. So again, now the work has to be done on how to defend the score."

Skipper Parag's fitness

Addressing skipper Parag's fitness, Rathour confirmed the batter was fine after suffering cramps. "He's absolutely fine. He had a bit of a cramp, I think, but he's fine," the RR batting coach said.

Sooryavanshi's dismissal 'a compliment'

On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's dismissal, Rathour said one early wicket should not be seen as a turning point. "Not really. 226 runs were made, which is enough in my opinion. Otherwise, anyone getting out can be a turning point. Everyone can't make runs every time. And we shouldn't have those expectations from Vaibhav either, that he will make runs every time."

Rathour further said, "He is playing well. Whenever he is getting a start, Sooryavanshi is converting those starts. A good ball was bowled right at the start, so he could also get out."

Reacting to Delhi's speedster Kyle Jamieson's dismissal of Sooryavanshi, Rathour added it was more of a compliment to the 15-year-old sensation. "No, it's nothing like that. Obviously, he (Jamieson) was excited, and that is a compliment, probably for Vaibhav, that people are feeling so happy after getting him out. So, that's a compliment for him," he added.

How the match unfolded

A blistering 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul (75 off 40) and Pathum Nissanka (62 off 33) laid the perfect foundation for a record 226-run chase, which was calmly finished by Tristan Stubbs (18*) and Ashutosh Sharma (25*) with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Riyan Parag led from the front with a superb 90 off 50 balls, his first fifty-plus score of the season, while Donovan Ferreira smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 14 deliveries to power RR to 225/6 after opting to bat.

Parag steadied the innings alongside Dhruv Jurel (42) following early setbacks before Mitchell Starc (3/40) struck key blows, including the RR skipper's wicket, on his return. This marks DC's highest run-chase in IPL history. The visitors sealed the match with 5 balls to spare. (ANI)