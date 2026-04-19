Punjab Kings posted a record-breaking 254/7 against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. Priyansh Arya (93) and Cooper Connolly (87) stitched a massive 182-run partnership to help PBKS register the highest total of the season.

Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly power PBKS to record total

Punjab Kings (PBKS) produced a record-breaking batting display to post 254/7 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2026 clash at Mullanpur on Sunday, powered by explosive centuries-like knocks from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly. Despite losing wickets in clusters towards the end, PBKS dominated most of the innings with a blistering top-order assault that saw multiple partnerships flourish and several bowlers taken apart. The total marked the highest score of the season so far, setting up a massive challenge for the visitors in the run chase.

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Blistering Partnership Builds Foundation

After being put in to bat, Punjab Kings endured a shaky start as in-form opener Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed for a golden duck, with Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohammed Shami striking early in just the third delivery of the innings. However, Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly steadied the innings, taking the score to 26/1 after three overs.

The pair then shifted gears in the sixth over, smashing 20 runs off Mohsin Khan, helping Punjab Kings finish the powerplay on a strong note at 63/1.

During the second ball of the ninth over, Priyansh Arya brought up a brilliant half-century off just 19 deliveries, registering his second fifty of the season and the fourth of his IPL career. By the end of the 10th over, Punjab Kings were firmly in control at 110/1, building a commanding position in the innings after a strong start at the top of the order.

In the following over, Cooper Connolly brought up his half-century off just 34 deliveries as PBKS continued their dominant batting display, racing to 129/1.

Record-Breaking Assault

The assault continued in the 12th over, with Priyansh Arya and Connolly collectively taking Avesh Khan to the cleaners, smashing 18 runs off the over to maintain the high scoring rate.

The duo then unleashed a brutal onslaught on off-spinner Aiden Markram, plundering 32 runs in the over, which included five towering sixes. Their aggressive batting powered Punjab Kings to a commanding 179/1 after 13 overs, firmly putting them in control of the innings. 32 runs conceded by Markram make it the most expensive over for an LSG bowler in the IPL, surpassing 27 by Ravi Bishnoi vs RCB in the 2022 Eliminator in Kolkata.

LSG Fight Back With Quick Wickets

In the 14th over, pacer Prince Yadav finally broke the explosive partnership, dismissing dangerous Cooper Connolly for a blazing 46-ball 87, an innings laced with eight fours and seven towering sixes. His wicket also ended a massive 182-run stand for the second wicket between Connolly and Priyansh Arya, which had put PBKS in complete control.

The momentum shifted further in the very next over when Manimaran Siddharth struck a crucial blow, removing Priyansh Arya after a sensational 37-ball 93. Arya's knock featured four boundaries and nine towering sixes, as he fell just short of what could have been a well-deserved century after a dominant display at the top.

PBKS suffered another setback as they lost their third wicket in quick succession, with left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan striking to dismiss skipper Shreyas Iyer for just five runs. The wicket came at a crucial stage of the innings, halting Punjab's momentum after a strong start, as they slipped to 196/4 after 16 overs.

Manimaran Siddharth took his second wicket as he removed Nehal Wadhera for 13 runs. PBKS reached 214/5 in 17 overs, reaching a strong position.

Strong Finish Despite Late Stumble

In the 19th over, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh added further momentum by smashing 20 runs, taking PBKS to 249/5. However, the final over brought a slight collapse as PBKS managed only five runs while losing both set batters Shashank Singh (17) and Marcus Stoinis (29).

Despite the late setbacks, the hosts finished on a massive 254/7, the highest total of the season, overtaking Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings. For Lucknow Super Giants, Manimaran Siddharth (2/35) and Prince Yadav (2/25) were the standout bowlers, finishing with two wickets each. (ANI)